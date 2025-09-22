FROSH: A brief guide to events in Calgary 

By Hannah Caparino, September 11 2025—

The fall and winter semester is gearing up to be one of the most exciting times for students to explore the arts and culture scene in Calgary. From film festivals and theatre projects to more, Calgary has a lot to offer for newcomers and Calgarians alike.

For the beginning of the fall semester, students have the opportunity to view upcoming films and shorts at the Calgary International Film Festival. The festival is open to anyone who wishes to attend, and individual tickets and ticket bundles are available for purchase on the website. Student passes are also available if a student ID is provided.

For those interested in frights and gore, Screamfest is the annual Halloween inspired festival that students can take part in. Screamfest will take place at Stampede Park in October, starting on Oct. 10 until Nov. 1. Information can be found on the Screamfest website.

In November and December, students can get into the holiday mood by attending various theatre shows, markets, and concerts. One of the most sought after events to view during the holiday season is Theatre Calgary’s production of A Christmas Carol and Alberta Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker. Spruce Meadows also hosts a holiday market featuring multiple vendors in December.

In January, students can view indie or underground theatre shows through One Yellow Rabbit’s “High Performance Rodeo”. Sit back and witness all forms of theatre and performance, from one-person shows, improv, and musical performances; the High Performance Rodeo has something for everyone.

February is packed with events that are open to all, starting with Chinook Blast. Chinook Blast is coined as “Canada’s Hottest Winter Festival” as it’s packed with music, art, installations, and theatre. The next iteration of the festival will call Eau Claire home, with the festival having a central spot in the heart of Calgary, the University of Calgary community can take part in all that the festival has to offer. Alongside Chinook Blast, the Calgary Folk Music Festival’s winter festival, “Block Heater,” will be making its return and is sure to heat up music lovers.

Once spring rolls around, there is no shortage of events from the Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) to Calgary Expo. The lineup for CUFF is typically filled with genre-defying films and engaging documentaries. Featuring locally-made and indie-produced films, CUFF acts as a preview for many up and coming artists who are making their film debut and are kicking off their careers. The Calgary Expo needs no introduction, as it is the event that draws pop culture fans from all over the city. Attendees can attend panels and celebrity signings, buy and trade items and soak up the nerd-culture.

These are just a few of the many events scheduled to take place throughout the upcoming school year.

For more information, please visit the website of each respective event. If we missed any events, readers are encouraged to share them with the Gauntlet at arts@thegauntlet.ca.