Cirque Du Soleil’s “ECHO” leaps its way into the heart of Calgary to put on an entrancing show

By Hannah Caparino, September 23 2025—

The Calgary Stampede grounds became home to the infamous “Big Top” tent which held the touring cast of Cirque du Soleil’s “ECHO.” The blue and white tent is hard to miss as Calgarians drive down MacLeod Trail to enjoy a night of whimsy and spectacle. On the opening night, attendees were treated to complimentary drinks, snacks and photo ops with roaming cast members.

Presented by Sun Life, the show was in full swing as the lights dimmed once everyone was seated. The character emerges on stage and resembles an architect, called the “Cartographer.” He dons a white tailored suit with red gloves and ponders across the stage. He sets the scene as he begins drawing the world on the projection screen, creating lines in the air.

Once the Cartographer leaves, the spotlight falls onto a woman and her dog running in between the seats. The woman, “Future,” and her dog, “Ewai,” play around a darkened stage before opening the gate into the world of “ECHO.”

The rest of the cast enters wearing white costumes and animal masks — with live music and vocal accompaniments cueing the dancers as they enter from behind a glowing cube.

Future and Ewai interact with each of the animals and each member of the cast embody their respective animal in a believable manner, with their physicality drawing the audience in. Support lines start to descend from the ceiling and some of the animals start to participate in an Acro-Dance. Each animal flips and holds onto one another as they explore the rotating cube, representing the landscape that they inhabit.

As the animals are let down from their aerial dance, the Cartographer character re-enters the stage and all eyes are on him. The music picks up and bungee straps are lowered, as he is lifted in the air he begins to spin and fly around the air while drawing a new world with Future watching from below. The audience’s eyes follow the Cartographer as he swings through the air in a mesmerizing manner ending his act with a death defying drop that leaves people in awe.

The world of “ECHO” visually evolves after the Cartographer’s performance, introducing industrial aspects into the naturalistic setting.

The comedic duo called “Double Trouble” begin to stack boxes to represent how the world is becoming more mechanical. The two are assisted with the help of two acrobats participating in the Icarian Games, which represent the gears that help move the building blocks.

The act of the Icarian Games was captivating as the “base” would juggle an individual above him, spinning and flipping him into the air.

As the circus continues, Double Trouble continues to industrialize the world through pulling blocks and resources from the world. The duo keeps building until a giant puppet that looks like the duo manipulating the world and guiding Future, completing the first half of the circus show.

“ECHO” displays strife in progress through the acts of the trapeze as animals must balance environmental change that is attributed with industrialization. Future’s character follows how the animals react to the changing world and links the two in a new world. As the world develops, seesaw tricks represent how the animals had adapted alongside the modernization that was directed by the troublesome duo.

The circus ended with an exciting juggling act that was performed by Ewai, and a Washington Trapeze act that was performed by Future. As the circus came to a close the vocalists and musicians played a loud and harmonious song while the cast waved goodbye from the inside of the cube.

The show can provide accommodations through creating designated seating areas for those with restrictions or disabilities.

A note for viewers: the circus will include bright and strobing lights that may trigger individuals who are photosensitive or are affected with photosensitive epilepsy.

Further information about the show can be viewed on their website. Cirque du Soleil’s “ECHO” had put on a dazzling show that was incredibly enthralling that all audiences will enjoy.

The show will remain in Calgary until Oct. 13, and tickets can be found on the Cirque du Soleil ticket page.