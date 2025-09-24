Farren Timoteo returns with his smash hit Made in Italy at Theatre Calgary

By Hannah Caparino, September 24 2025—

Theatre Calgary is starting their 2025-2026 season off with the hilarious return of Farren Timoteo’s play Made in Italy. After making its debut at Western Canada Theatre, the play made its way into the heart of downtown at Alberta Theatre Projects during their 2023-2024 season and danced its way back to the “Blue Sky City.”

Timoteo spoke with the Gauntlet to discuss how the show had impacted the arts community all across Canada and what it means to return to Calgary.

“It’s a real gift to be back, we had such an amazing experience when we did it the first time. The Martha Cohen Theatre’s really kind of the perfect place for Made in Italy because it seats a great number of people, but it’s a very intimate space,” said Timoteo.

The show has been in the works for a number of years, with this year’s production at Theatre Calgary marking its ninth year anniversary since its debut. Timoteo had made slight revisions to the script and in his acting choices after countless performances but the heart and themes have remained the same.

Timoteo’s goal for Made in Italy was to write a comedy that everyone could relate to. Whether that be from a cultural, familial or thematic standpoint.

“My first pure intention for the show was to make a great comedy show. I wanted it to be very entertaining and I wanted to send people leaving the theatre happy, smiling, having laughed till their sides hurt.” said Timoteo. “I’ve discovered over the years doing the show that there are a great number of themes or plot points that are quite universal. I thought maybe it was so specific to my own family — that maybe nobody else would be able to relate to our experiences. The opposite has turned out to be true.”

The play is essentially a love letter to Italian culture and familial relationships, with the plot being broken down by the progression of the relationship between fathers and sons. Timoteo comments on how family is connected through food, drinks and more. While relationship strains may take place, love and connection will act as the glue that keeps the family together.

One aspect of the play that made the show incredibly responsive is how Timoteo had bonded with his father over stories that inspired many events and character arcs. Timoteo comments on how his favourite part of producing the show was being able to understand his family and appreciate his culture, despite the bullying and the isolation that he experienced for his culture.

“We’d meet every week, and I’ve got a notebook and he would tell me stories and I’d write them down. It turned into this really powerful experience of learning much more about my father, who he is and where he came from,” said Timoteo.

Throughout his time of performing the show, Timoteo notes how audiences have reacted to the play and how he, as the sole actor in the play, can make a connection with those across Canada. The one-on-one experience adds a sense of openness and each viewer can interact with Timoteo’s story and he can absorb their reactions to the comedic moments or the heartfelt dialogue.

“I feel really lucky, when I think about the experience that Made in Italy has offered me to tour the country in some of the most beautiful cities. […] I just feel enormously grateful. It’s unique to be able to do that with a show that is so meaningful and personal,” said Timoteo.

Made in Italy will extend its run until Sept. 27. Information about the show will be found on the website. Tickets can be found here.