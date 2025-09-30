CIFF 2025: Finding pride in our differences, Amy Wang on feature film Slanted

By Mia Gilje, September 30 2025—

Warning this article contains discussions around racism, bullying and gun violence.

Slanted, written and directed by Amy Wang had its Canadian Premiere on September 20 at this year’s Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF). Starring Shirly Chen and McKenna Grace, it delves into the complex identity of Chinese-American, Joan Huang, as she struggles against racism and social isolation.

The hostility and pain Joan faces is relatable for anyone who’s an immigrant, child of an immigrant, or has a mixed-identity. However, this film truly is a tribute to the Asian-American community. When asked what inspired Wang to write this script, she discussed the 2021 spa shooting that occurred in Atlanta, Georgia. As six of the eight victims were of Asian descent, it became one of the main ignitors of the Stop Asian Hate movement.

“It made me afraid, you know, because of the way I look. I mean, that’s something I can’t change.” said Wang.

She continued to delve into her personal challenges as a Chinese-Australian and how her lived experiences impacted the story.

“[That] fear really reminded me of my feelings when I was growing up in Australia.” said Wang, “When I was a teenager there would be many days where I would wake up and think it might just be easier white.”

Slanted is a product of wanting to make a film that would allow “16-year-old Amy” to feel less alone in her struggles. It delves into Joan’s own questioning of if it would be easier to be white, and the consequences of abandoning her identity to chase that concept.

“The film is definitely a cautionary tale of being careful of what you wish for. …I want the audience to reflect on their own feelings of perhaps shame and know that they’re not alone.” said Wang.

Slanted marks Wang’s feature film debut, however she has notable years of experience predating it. Wang is one of the creators of Netflix’s The Brothers Sun and wrote and directed her short film, Unnatural.

“Writing a good script is very hard…if Slanted was one of my first scripts I don’t think I could’ve pushed it to where it is now,” said Wang.

The level of quality Wang has “pushed” into Slanted has not gone unnoticed – having already been nominated for and won several awards such as South by South West’s (SXSW) 2025 “Narrative Feature” competition.

Admiring the skill, dedication and passion she’s poured into her work, I asked Wang to share a few pieces of advice for young creatives.

“Make mistakes, be bold. Don’t wait for other people to say yes,” said Wang.

She especially emphasised the importance of creating your own original work and not getting lost in just assisting with others projects.

The official release is planned for March 2026, but before then it will be doing its rounds in different festivals across the globe. Having premiered in Australia and currently in the United States and Canada, Slanted will also be shown at festivals in Spain, Hawai’i, and Italy.

For those interested in Wang’s future work, she shared that she has written her next film and is in the beginning stages of producing another feature called Crescendo.

“It’s…Black Swan, Whiplash, Amadeus vibes,” said Wang.

It is a story surrounding competitive piano playing, for those who love the ‘tortured artist’ trope, Crescendo is a film you want to keep on your radar.

Even if you can not catch it at CIFF, Slanted is absolutely a must see. Experiencing this film is deeply rewarding.

For myself, and hopefully others, it provided a reassurance that you’re not alone in feeling disconnected from your ethnic or national identity. I am half Filipino, half white and born and raised in Canada – I can not deny wondering if life would be easier if I just fell into one category or another. My relationship with my identity has been and continues to be a maze of loneliness, confusion and separation from the communities I attempt to fit into. But little moments of hope and being understood, like what I felt during Slanted, makes all the difference.

No matter what background you come from, as Wang puts it, the hope for anyone who watches Slanted is to “watch the film and reflect…on [your] own culture and be totally proud. Remember that the things that make you different are not necessarily bad.”

For more information visit the CIFF website and the Slanted webpage.