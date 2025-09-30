Music to your ears: Inside the Music Undergraduates’ Society

By Imran Ahmed, September 30 2025—

For decades, the Music Undergraduates’ Society (MUS) has been a tight-knit community for Bachelor of Music (BMus) students at UCalgary. With only about 300 students in the program, many feel disconnected from the broader campus community.

In an interview with the Gauntlet, Lewis Friesen, the first-year Relations Executive for MUS, reflected on the role of the club.

“Music students can be a bit solitary. I’ve even met people who didn’t know UCalgary has a music program. With only about 300 Bachelor of Music students, we’re somewhat on our own, but the club helps us connect with the outside world,” said Friesen.

In addition, the MUS organizes regular recital hours at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, where any BMus student, and occasionally Bachelor of Arts music majors, can rehearse and practice. While most events are aimed at BMus students, the club is seeking to open up their events to the wider campus community.

Like many clubs, the MUS struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic but is now working to rebuild its presence. The club’s goal is to grow its membership and awareness of its events for all students. Last year’s events included a trivia night, monthly mixers, and a halloween party. BMus students often also use the office as a casual space to study or connect.

The society also serves as a bridge to the wider community. Members can gain access to gig opportunities, such as quartets at weddings. Ensemble performances, including orchestra, jazz and wind ensemble, are free and open to all UCalgary students and are a great way to showcase student talent while inviting the broader campus to engage with the program and its students.

These concerts are typically held towards the end of semesters.

Ultimately, MUS aims to represent a version of music education that’s inclusive.

“Everyone’s welcome,” Friesen said. “It doesn’t feel exclusive or judgemental, just a place where you can belong.”

For more information, check out @musicundergrads on Instagram and explore their Linktree for more information.