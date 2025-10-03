CIFF 2025: Audiences crave heart and friendship with People and Meat

By Hannah Caparino, October 3 2025—

The CIFF 2025 lineup was made up of comedic, dramatic and heartfelt films that every audience member can enjoy. People and Meat made its Canadian Premier at the Globe Theatre and the audience were treated to a wholesome and entertaining comedy that was incredibly heartfelt.

Directed by Yang Jong-hyun, the film opens on the three main characters as they struggle to make ends meet in their elderly state. The first character who’s introduced is Woo-sik, portrayed by Jang Yong.

Woo-sik is first seen pulling his cart with old cardboard around the streets of Seoul, making just enough to pay for a small room and tuna for his cat. As he roams around Seoul he manages to begin taking cardboard in Hyoung-jun’s territory.

Park Keun-hyung plays Hyoung-jun, who’s aggressive and defensive over his space. The interaction between the two leads to a scruffy fight between the two men and the fight disrupts the vegetable stand that’s run by Hwa-Jin’s character, played by Ye Su-jeong.

After the fight the two men strike up light conversation about their experiences growing up and ageing. They bond over their favourite meals that they shared with their loved ones and the topic of beef and radish soup had inspired both to share a meal.

The duo procure the items, with Woo-sik playing tricks on the meat vendor in order to steal a slab of beef. Hyoung-jun takes the more honorable route and buys the radish from Hwa-jin’s vegetable stand. During their interaction, Hyoung-jun’s cluelessness about cooking frustrates Hwa-jin and the two strike up a conversation leading to Hyoung-jun inviting Hwa-jin to cook for the two men.

At the house, the duo becomes a wholesome trio as the three form a friendship — talking about their old age, loneliness and the desire for a proper meal. More so, a desire to eat proper meat after making multiple sacrifices over the years.

The plot of the film picks up in both the comedy and the stakes as the mischievous Woo-sik ropes the other two into getting Korean barbecue, something that is way out the price range of the three characters. Audiences watch the trio find themselves in multiple restaurants, gorging themselves with all kinds of meats, drinking soju and making a swift exit without spending a single dollar. The folks scheme their next move, with each person playing a role to aid in their daring escape and Woo-sik acting as the mastermind, manipulating the other two like pawns. Three friends are bonded for life as they master the art of the dining and dashing.

The film reaches its most poignant moment as it’s revealed that Woo-sik is diagnosed with liver cancer. A brotherhood is solidified between the two men, and the two actors become more endearing as they form trust and reliance on one another. Hwa-jin becomes the moral compass of the group, using her survival skills to show the other two how to use their heart and brain rather than their gut. Each learns from their mistakes as they offer one another their own perspective and learn how to re-approach life. Through sharing a meal and committing felonies, the cast of characters learn how to live again and break away from their mundane and solitary lives.

The three actors retain a youthful glow as they act in a childlike and jovial manner. Audiences witness the chemistry and familial love bloom between the characters, which makes it all the more heartbreaking when the three are caught for their actions and face the consequences.

The characters are once again separated and rejected by society who deemed them disgraceful. People and Meat comments on how the elderly are commonly overlooked and ignored, creating a sense of isolation that pulls at the heartstrings of viewers. The depiction of poverty shapes how the three main characters are found at their most vulnerable in their monetary struggles. Jong’s portrayal of Woo-sik is the center of the film, performing with a reserved and joyful tone.

The film comes to a close as Hyoung-jun and Hwa-jin celebrate the life of Woo-sik. The two mourn and laugh at the memories that they shared with their late friend. With Keun-hyung and Su-jeong putting on an empathetic performance.

People and Meat left audiences laughing, smiling and crying — allowing them to ponder on their own lives and relationships. The film is a comedic and moving piece that allows audiences to explore life, fulfillment and friendship at the most grounded level. Information about the film can be found at the CIFF website.