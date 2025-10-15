CIFF 2025: Sarah McLachlan’s fight for equality in the music industry through Lilith Fair: Building a mystery 

By Mia Gilje, October 15 2025—

Lilith Fair: Building a mystery is a masterfully constructed documentary on the infamous women exclusive festival. Co-founded by Sarah McLachlan, Lilith Fair ran from 1997 to 1999. It acted as a harmonizer between female artists during an era that did not respect or value their work.

Directed by Ally Pankiw, the film cuts between present-day interview clips of various artists who performed during Llilith fair such as Sarah McLachlan, Sheryl Crow, Erykah Badu, Jewel and Bonnie Raitt and footage from the festivals themselves.

During the 90s, it was essentially hopeless for women musicians to be seen beyond their gender. Radio channels wouldn’t play two women back to back. If a performance line-up had more than one or two women, the event got dismissed as a “chick fest” and other derogatory terms.

However, Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan, was one of the many budding talents that wanted to change the system.

McLachlan shares the stories and inspirations that lead to the creation of Lilith Fair. She walks the audience through her childhood, the struggles she faced at the start of her career and even how the tour got its name.

“[I was talking to] One of my closest friends, Buffy Childerhose…about the concept and names. She said, “What about Lilith?” And I said, “Who’s Lilith?” shared McLachlan.

Lilith, according to Jewish and other religious mythology, was Adam’s first wife. She was a complete equal to him — they were created simultaneously from the same clay. However, she refused to submit to Adam. This rebellion resulted in Lilith’s banishment from the Garden of Eden.

The story of Lilith has become a symbol for the feminist movement. The refusal to be belittled inspired McLachlan to make Lilith the name sake of the tour. The second part of the name, Fair, was chosen due to its multiple relevant meanings.

“…The idea of a fair being a multifaceted festival, but it’s also the word “fair,” to me, is about equality and inclusivity,” said McLachlan.

Sitting in the theatre, watching this film, was one of the most emotional experiences I have had during a screening. It beautifully balances the testimonies of the women involved in Lilith Fair, as well as showcasing the music that brought them there in the first place. Naturally, being a documentary on a music festival, the soundtrack played a large aspect in the narrative. There was a raw genuineness throughout their performances. These women shared their music unrestricted and without industry misogyny holding them back. A deeply empowering moment to witness, even 28-years-later behind a screen.

One of the many aspects of Lilith Fair that separated it from other festivals was the way it fostered community rather than competition. Clips of the performers laughing, singing and dancing together both on and off stage recurred throughout. For once, these women did not have to see each other as competition – they were not fighting for the singular “female” spot in a lineup.

The wonder that is this documentary and festival can not truly be captured in a singular article. The rush of emotion myself and the rest of the audience felt is only possible through first-hand experience watching the film. There is still so much left untouched — their work with charities, striving for a diverse range of artists and genres and their refusal to stand down when faced with controversy.

“This is my festival, I can do whatever the fuck I want.” stated McLachlan when Lilith Fair faced controversy for supporting planned parenthood and the pro-choice movement.

Of all the CIFF films I had the pleasure to catch, Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery had without a doubt the longest round of applause. Even as the credits began to roll, coming to an end, the crowd did not stop cheering.

