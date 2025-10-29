RMD in Calgary: A four-day cultural event

By Ziga Poromon, October 29 2025—

Award winning Nigerian actor, writer, lawyer and producer, Richard Mofe-Damijo, famously known as RMD, made waves in Calgary as the special guest of the 2025 Cultural Trilogy presented by Ethnik Festivals. The four-day event was full of performances by local artists and discussions about the entertainment industry professionals which all led up to the Canadian premiere of his film, Radio Voice. I was able to volunteer for the Ethnik Festival and experience artistic innovation, community and inclusivity.

Day one was hosted by the University of Calgary’s African Studies program, who co-organized the event with Ethnik Festivals. It kicked off with three moving spoken word performances from local Calgary artists, including Wakefield Brewster, which was followed by a rendition of “Simply The Best” by Tina Turner and an energetic dance performance. Dr. Gideon Christian transitioned the event to the discussion portion with RMD. But before that, he praised the tenacity of the students of the African Studies program because it was almost shut down a few years ago, but the students fought for the program to stay alive by raising money. He was then joined by Dr. Motilola Akinfemisoye-Adejare who facilitated the keynote discussion on creative leadership and storytelling with RMD.

RMD chronicled his journey of going from a struggling actor attending university, standing his ground against his family’s wishes of pursuing the performing arts, to working as a journalist and studying theatre, then finally landing his first role in a TV show. For decades, RMD has been a household name, starring in Nigeria’s biggest films and TV shows such as The Wedding Party and Checkmate. He mastered his craft by coming from a place of truth with each character he plays. For the audience to connect with the character’s action, an actor must submit to their character.

RMD has stated the importance for him to maintain a relationship with the younger generation and promote their stories because they will continue the narrative of Africanism. It speaks to how he has maintained his relevancy. Collaborating with sketch comedy artists and Afrobeats artists, and adapting to the modernization of the film industry. Nollywood is one tree, with different branches or forms for storytelling, connecting various generations.

After a period of discussion, the floor was open to questions, and I asked RMD about his thoughts on Nigerian storytelling being produced outside of Nigeria or Africa, if he believes the representation has been positive or negative and if there is a way to bridge the gap between Nollywood and the Nigerian and African diaspora. I also commented on his role in the upcoming film adaption of the Afro-fantasy young adult novel, The Children of Blood and Bone, produced by Paramount Pictures. He responded by saying non-Nigerian studios are investing in Nigerian writers and storytellers, which is positive for their career. However, the intentions of studios or production companies may not be genuine. Rather than fostering diverse cultures, perspectives and caring about Nigerian narratives, they only care about profiting off their stories.

Day two and three of the 2025 Cultural Trilogy entranced spectators at Studio Bell: The National Music Center and the Central Library, as the celebration of arts and culture continued. It featured more local artist performances, including Jazz, Hip Hop, Afro-fusion, Bollywood dance, spoken word, comedy and singing. RMD was joined by industry professionals, such as artists, producers and entrepreneurs, as well as Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

The 2025 Cultural Trilogy wrapped up with the glamorous, red-carpet movie premiere at Canyon Meadows Cinema. Lights were shining bright inside the cinema, and attendees were dressed in their Sunday’s Best, native Nigerian formal wear and queued up to take pictures with RMD and watch his new film, Radio Voice.

The drama, written by Ufuoma Metitiri and Isioma Osaje, and directed by Osaje, has already premiered in the United Kingdom and received critical acclaim. It tells the story of a sex worker who is a single mother, and her encounter with a struggling radio company that could change her life for the better, but the darkness of her past follows her at every turn. RMD made his production debut with Radio Voice and commented on his goal to ensure that women and newcomers were at the forefront of all aspects of this story — from writing, to makeup and hair, to direction, to music.

A key takeaway from the four day cultural event was the development of relationships across borders and how it’s strengthening the fabric of storytelling in the entertainment industry. When we foster the connections between our creative identity and community, it expands and enriches cultural networks, diverse stories and the power to change the world.