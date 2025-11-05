The Beaches band put on a rocking show at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino

By Hannah Caparino, November 5 2025—

Grey Eagle Resort and Casino welcomed Toronto based band, The Beaches, for two electrifying nights. The band is made of Jordan Miller who serves as the lead singer and bassist and she’s supported by her sister, Kylie Miller who acts as background vocalist and guitarist for the band. The two sisters are accompanied by Leandra Earl who is a guitarist and keyboardist, and Eliza Enman-McDaniel rocking out on drums.

The all-female rock band skyrocketed in popularity after the release of their 2023 album, Blame My Ex, which featured their hit-single “Blame Brett.” The Juno award-winning band garnered the attention of fans across the world, even playing in festivals like Coachella and All Things Go. The group was even tapped by Disney to cover “Ultimate” as part of the Freakier Friday soundtrack when the movie was released this past August. The band began touring their latest album, No Hard Feelings across North America in September and plan to tour Europe in early 2026.

The set started off with a phone call being blasted over the speakers, and the backlight began to flash as the band walked on stage. Cheers echoed in the crowd when they began to strum the chords of their song “Last Girls at the Party.” Enman-MacDaniel’s drumming set the pace for the girls to get the crowd jumping to the beat. The energy was exhilarating with Miller [Jordan] hypnotizing the crowd with her vocals and dance moves.

The girls continued their set by incorporating their most popular songs from previous albums and added deep cuts for the dedicated fans. Audiences sang along to songs like “Shower Beer” and “T-Shirt,” screaming out the band’s relatable lyrics which resonate with the complicated feelings found from heartbreak in relationships. Each band member has a time to shine, with Miller [Kylie] and Earl playing intoxicating guitar riffs that are an immediate earworm.

While the band excels in their high-energy pop rock sound, the band slowed down their set with a stripped back version of their song “Lesbian of the Year,” featuring Earl on the keys and Miller on lead vocals. The Beaches had become an inspiration for queer folks everywhere, with their songs including narratives that resonated most closely with the sapphic community and experiences. Earl’s queer identity and coming out journey was a poignant moment in the concert and was performed beautifully, with the stage lighting emitting the colours and hues of the lesbian flag. While “Lesbian of the Year” may be a stand-out sapphic anthem, “Edge of the Earth” was one of the first queer toned songs that also gained the attention of the wider queer community.

The concert picked up the pace after the softer interlude as the band continued to perform songs off their No Hard Feelings album. Each song transitioned seamlessly into one another with Miller [Jordan] including engaging with the audience through light banter, hearing some relationship stories from fans and picking out Calgary’s “Jocelyn.”

All through the night, audiences were jumping and rocking out to the band. Once the chords of “Blame Brett” began, audience members raced to the front of the room to yell the lyrics alongside the band members. The room began echoing the lyrics “Don’t blame me, blame Brett!” as everyone sang in unison. The red LED lights were glowing red, contrasting the white spotlights that were shining on the stage and on the audiences.

Following the song, the band left the stage only to come back for an encore performance, ending the setlist with songs from their newest album like “I Wore You Better” and the iconic countdown from “Last Girls at the Party.” The Beaches is a band that has honed their sound and cemented themselves in the Canadian music scene. If they’re ever in your city they’re a must see!

Information about upcoming tour dates and band details can be found on their official website.