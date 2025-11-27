Celebrating the legacy a musical giant at Nothing Compares: The Music of Prince

By Laura Beldor, November 27 2025—

On Nov. 8th, 2025 the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra presented Nothing Compares: The Music of Prince at the Jack Singer Concert Hall. The event was a reflection on the life and music of the iconic artist through orchestral performances of his biggest hits.

It can be difficult to describe the unparalleled impact and talent of Prince. He was a singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist who was considered a genius at his art. Prince, who rose to popularity in the 1980s, made his mark on the music industry by combining genres like funk, rock, pop and R&B to create his own unique sound. During his life he released 39 albums and sold over 100 million records. His work shaped the music landscape into what it is today. With many of the biggest musical acts such as Beyonce, The Weekend and Janelle Monae openly speaking about how Prince had inspired their work.

The event, hosted by Bourby Webster, consisted of Calgary Philharmonic honouring Prince through renditions of some of his most popular songs. The first act of the show consisted mostly of Prince’s earlier hits such as “Little Red Corvette” and “I Feel for You.” The second act included many of the songs that were responsible for Prince’s ascension to superstardom, including “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss.” The orchestra, conducted by Julliane Gallant, perfectly captured the electrifying energy of these iconic songs, their renditions heightening the emotion behind each song.

Accompanying the orchestra was vocalist Hans Fiance, who embodied Prince by emulating Prince’s distinctive vocals, style and mannerisms. Fiance also played electric guitar alongside the Calgary Philharmonic, captured the audience through his charisma and engagement with the crowd.

This concert was not only a showcase of Prince’s music, but a display of his role in the success of other artists. Along with his own hits, the orchestra performed songs that Prince wrote and gained popularity when performed by other artists. This includes the songs “Nothing Compares to U,” which was first released by Prince then covered by Sinéad O’Connor and “Manic Monday” released by The Bangles. The addition of these songs in the concert highlights Prince’s influence in the music industry, not only creating hit songs for himself but also creating songs that help propel the popularity of other performers.

Along with the vocals of Fiance, the songs “Cream” and “The Beautiful Ones” featured dancers as an homage to the way dance had an impact on Prince’s art. The dancers Lori Werner and Robia LaMorte, were the muses for his album Diamonds and Pearls. Another dancer that Prince often worked with was the ballerina Misty Copeland who he toured with. Misty credits her success in becoming the first female African-American principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre due to her work with the singer. The ways in which Prince showcased dance within his performances illustrated his respect and appreciation for artistry of dance.

Prince passed away in 2016. He not only left behind a catalogue of excellent music but also had a significant and lasting impact on music, fashion and culture. Nothing Compares: The Music of Prince was a testament to the endurance of Prince’s music in today’s world. His legacy and influence on the music industry today means that his work will continue to inspire and bring joy for many more generations.