Alberta Theatre Projects’ The Wizard of Oz review: A whimsical journey into a timeless tale

By Heidi Curry, January 19 2026—

If the Wicked movies’ success is anything to go by, people of all ages still feel the desire to travel to Oz over 100 years since the book’s publication. That journey can be undertaken at the Martha Cohen Theatre in a wonderful live musical.

The musical follows the movie The Wizard of Oz, featuring its iconic soundtrack played partly over the speakers, but accompanied by two live pianos, with pianists Joe Slabe and Van Wilmott dressed in fittingly green attire. The plot follows that of the film; after Dorothy (Hannah Adanson) nearly has Toto (Duncan or Bettie, depending on the night you attend) taken away from her, a tornado whisks her and her dog “over the rainbow” into Munchkinland. Upon meeting Glinda (Jessica Jones) and encountering the Wicked Witch of the West (Daniela Vlaskalic), she dons the ruby slippers and begins down on the yellow brick road, singing and dancing her way to the Emerald City.

The musical holds plenty of “firsts.” It marks the first holiday musical production for Alberta Theatre Projects (ATP) in 12 years, and it serves as the ATP debut for many actors, including lead, Hannah Adanson – who, moreover, is making her debut in Calgary. Even so, her theatre history shines bright as her incredible vocals and expressions present Calgarians with a stellar first impression. Of course, she isn’t the only skilled actor – standouts include Ryan Mashke as the Scarecrow, moving limply as if he really was stuffed with straw, and Jason Lemmon’s stiff, rusty movements as the Tin Man makes you feel as if your joints might need oil. And the Cowardly Lion doesn’t need to worry about his comedic timing as Kevin Corey expertly alters between fake confidence one minute and absolute terror at the drop of a hat.

If you have seen The Wizard of Oz before, rest assured you won’t simply be getting a rehash of what’s been done before. Adanson’s distraught cries when Toto’s life is threatened is heartrending, and makes the relief when Toto trots his way back into her arms, having escaped Almira Gulch (Daniela Vlaskalic). When the Wicked Witch of the West realizes the Witch of the East is dead, instead of simply swearing to get Dorothy and her “little doggie, too,” she actually appears distressed that her sister had a house fall on her and is seemingly confronting her killer. The most striking bit, however, comes at how the end is portrayed. In the original novel, the land of Oz wasn’t a dream, but a location Dorothy actually visited, which was changed in the film. While the play seems to lean towards Oz being a dream, Dorothy’s dress remains striking blue against the duller tones of Kansas, and she lies outside of the house before the farmhands and her aunt and uncle find her, leaving just enough room to believe she was, after all, transported to Oz. Altogether, the actors give the story a new life, refreshing the wonder we felt when we first learned Dorothy’s story.

While this is ATP’s biggest production yet, the set design can be described as professional, yet resourceful. Plastic bottles make up the gems in the Emerald City, shining in the stage lights so that the trash turns into treasure. The Wicked Witch’s fortress uses bicycle tires and spokes, the Cowardly Lion’s forest is made of old jeans, and the poisonous poppies are made out of coloured plates. Actors move the set pieces in time to the music and moments so that even transition scenes are entertaining to watch. This, altogether, blends the professionalism of live theatre with comfort as everyday objects are seamlessly transformed into the realm of Oz.

If you want ATP to transport you to Oz, you can check their website for production dates and times, with some having a student special where your ticket will be just $20.