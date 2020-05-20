2020 Digital Fairy Tales Queer Film Festival happening online

By Sophia Lopez, May 20 2020 —

The 22nd Annual Fairy Tales Queer Film Festival began on May 14, 2020, but unlike other years, the festival is taking place online due to COVID-19. The festival will take place until May 24, and because of the new circumstances, Erin Jenkins, the development director of the Calgary Queer Arts Society, explains some key points to keep in mind if you wish to enjoy the festival digitally.

With most people at home, the Calgary Queer Arts Society wanted to make the accessibility of all 38 films from 14 different countries as easy as possible.

“We are using a platform called Xerb.TV to host all of the films,” said Jenkins. “You do not need any special equipment and you can stream the films using a computer, phone or tablet, and you can use Chromecast, Apple TV, etc.”

Jenkins also mentions that, with purchasing the tickets, an email with instructions are given to explain screen options. If support is needed, reaching out to Xerb.TV can help deal with any problems that may occur.

A still taken from the film “Changing The Game” (2019). This film documents the challenges American transgender high school athletes face as they compete at the top of their fields. // Photo courtesy of SuperFilms!.

The festival is offering a few options for tickets.

“A full festival pass gives you access to all of the films, you can also buy single tickets for any of the films as well, or a 3 film pass.” said Jenkins.

It is important to keep in mind that once you are a pass holder, you must register for each screening you intend to watch.

There are a lot of ways to enjoy the festival besides watching the films, a Facebook Q&A will be taking place throughout the week with filmmakers and programmers.

“The Q&A’s are streamed on our Facebook page, so all you need to do is like the page to tune in for those,” said Jenkins.

You can support the festival along with the queer community itself by purchasing clothing with the 2020 festival design on it, such as shirts, hoodies, mugs, and more. Items can be found here.

This festival is an excellent way to get in touch with the queer community and hear peoples stories in a respectful and supportive environment.