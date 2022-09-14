Events you cannot miss at U of C

By Rodrigo Verney & Amanda Wilson, September 14 2022—

The university experience offers so much more than burying your nose in a book or stressing over exams. Students across campus have made sure to keep the university spirit alive by taking part and hosting events to support the University of Calgary community. Be sure to not miss these events.

Stress Less Week

It is already well known that being a student will be stressful. Thankfully, the Students’ Union (SU) has arranged a Stress Less Week during the last week of classes of the fall semester. This week includes tips on how to cook as a stress reliever, utilize creativity to reduce stress, resources on how to improve your mental health and free yoga classes at the Space. Being a student doesn’t have to be agonizing — these resources are here to help relax.

Dinos Games

The university experience isn’t complete without witnessing the might of the Dinos opening their season and filling our beloved arenas and fields with the energy to kickstart the semester. Two events that are sure to rock your core are the Crowchild classic and the Pack the Jack.

The Crowchild classic is a dispute for ultimate dominance. The town rivalry of the Dinos against the Mount Royal University Cougars clash at the biggest stage in Calgary: The Scotiabank Saddledome — the Calgary Flames’ home stadium. This electrifying event brings students from both sides together as they fill the arena to show their alma mater pride. This year’s edition will happen on Jan. 27 for both teams. The women’s teams will play at 4 p.m. while the men’s teams face each other three hours later.

Pack the Jack is a basketball game set two weeks after the Crowchild classic as they play MRU on a back-to-back. This game is meant to open the winter term by filling every seat at the Jack Simpson Gym cheering on our beloved Dinos. This year the event is happening on Feb. 10 and the more crowded the better.

The Kickoff

The Kickoff is another event that every student should attend. This event unofficially marks the football team’s season opener on Sept. 2 and gives you a chance to witness the 2019 Vanier Cup champions take over the McMahon stadium once again. The event is filled with fun games and halftime shows — the perfect way to end the fall orientation week.

Bermuda Shorts Day

Bermuda Shorts Day (BSD) is the tradition that ends the school year. Fun fact: BSD was begun by a Gauntlet editor that demanded we all wear Hawaiian-inspired clothing on the last day of classes while we all cheers to our perseverance! The tradition has typically been annual, despite a few hiccups like a pandemic. Nonetheless, students will always take it upon themselves to celebrate the end of the year in tropical attire.

As grueling as the hard work may be, we still encourage you to make the most out of your university experience. Above all, this is an opportunity for exploration and discovery. Step out of your comfort zone and have some fun!