2023 SU general election: Faculty of Law representative

Along with the responsibilities outlined for all Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) members, faculty representatives are accountable for responsibilities particular to their role including: Reporting to students of their faculty the policies, positions and programs of the Students’ Union (SU), reporting to their faculty itself (like Dean’s Council) the policies, positions and programs of the SU, representing student constituents of their faculty at SLC, representing student constituents of their faculty on university committees and reporting to the VP Academic on matters of academic importance within their faculty.

SAFAA AL-KHAZ’ALY

Safaa Al-Khaz’Aly did not interview with the Gauntlet, so here’s what students can expect from her solely based on her platform.

Al-Khaz’Aly is a law student hoping to work with the Wellness Centre, Assist — whatever that may be — and the Faculty of Law to improve accessibility to mental health supports, such as counselling, drop-in peer support groups, stress-coping workshops, and mental health awareness campaigns. Mental health is a big priority for her.

Additionally, she will act as a liaison between the faculty and various campus resources to implement her plans.

To improve networking opportunities within the faculty, Al-Khaz’Aly intends to establish events to connect first year law students to upper years, and to bring industry professionals to speak to students about working post graduation. She believes connecting with one another is important for building communities but also professional development.

Al-Khaz’Aly’s has some good ideas, but it’s unsure how any of them will be executed based on just her platform. She also doesn’t mention any sort of past experience that could prepare her for this role.

All undergraduate students in the Faculty of Law can vote YES or NO on their ballot for Safaa Al-Khaz’Aly as FACULTY REPRESENTATIVE or ABSTAIN from voting.