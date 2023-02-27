2023 SU general election: Cumming School of Medicine Representatives

Along with the responsibilities outlined for all Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) members, faculty representatives are accountable for responsibilities particular to their role including: Reporting to students of their faculty the policies, positions and programs of the Students’ Union (SU), reporting to their faculty itself (like Dean’s Council) the policies, positions and programs of the SU, representing student constituents of their faculty at SLC, representing student constituents of their faculty on university committees and reporting to the VP Academic on matters of academic importance within their faculty.

ANGELICA UY

Angelica Uy did not interview with the Gauntlet and thus, all we have to go off of is her platform.

Uy is a third-year community rehabilitation and disability studies student looking to help students plan for their future and help ensure that students maximize their time at the university.

To help students prepare for the future, Uy has two subpoints. She will plan on encouraging interdisciplinary study within the faculty by advocating to open up program restrictions in discipline-specific classes that regularly have a portion of open seats to all Cumming School of Medicine (CSM) students. Uy wants to give students more opportunities to study other disciplines they might be interested in. Moreover, she looks to help students network by regularly communicating available positions to students within research, studentship and volunteering opportunities.

Uy last point also consists of two subpoints. One being hoping to create a student space on the main campus where students in the faculty can socialize and meet each other. She also wants to plan more events between both campuses so students can be a part of their community at the campus that is more convenient for them.

Uy’s platform shows students that she is willing to try and make changes within the faculty — though those changes fall short of satisfactory.

CHATEN JESSEL

Chanten Jessel did not interview with the Gauntlet and thus, all we have to go off of is his platform.

Jessel is a first-year medical student looking to help out his fellow students. He is no stranger to the SU as he served two terms as a Faculty of Science representative, making changes surrounding open education resources (OERs), helping Indigenous students break down systemic barriers they face when entering university, and improving the quality of study spaces for science students.

This time around, Jessel hopes to advocate for the use of OERs to help students’ financial burdens and make education more affordable for CSM students. At the same time, Jessel will look to host a Decolonizing Health Care Congress where CSM students can learn from Indigenous leaders about how to honour reconciliation in medicine and overall, work towards decolonizing health care.

Lastly, Jessel wants to have an active presence on social media to help increase accountability and show students what their SU representative is doing in terms of meetings, initiatives and advocacy.

Jessel’s platform shows that he has the experience and ideas to help CSM students, and his time as a Faculty of Science representative has definitely helped him get a better idea of what students need from representatives.

All undergraduate students in the Cumming School of Medicine can vote YES or NO on their ballot for up to two candidates for FACULTY REPRESENTATIVE or ABSTAIN from voting.