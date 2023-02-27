2023 SU general election: Plebiscite

By Julieanne Acosta, February 27 2023—

This year, students will notice a question at the end of their election ballot that will inquire into the mandatory athletics fee in students’ tuition. A plebiscite question — different from a referendum question — does not elicit an official change, but rather will help the upcoming Students’ Union (SU) know how to better understand this fee and thus, how to advocate for students.

For the 2022-2023 academic year, undergraduate students pay $115.16 for the year in the athletics fee and as a result, students get free admission to regular season Dinos games — where attending more than seven games would break even on the costs of the fee.

The U of C can choose to raise this fee by up to 5.5 per cent for the next academic year. With that being said, students would contribute about 48 per cent of the Dinos’ operational budget through the fee whereas the university contributes about 30 per cent.

As noted in the SU’s notice of plebiscite, the question will ask for the opinion of the student body regarding the athletics fee and students will be able to select options that best fit what they believe.

Online voting through myUofC student portal for the SU elections will open at 9 a.m. on March 7 and close at 4 p.m. on March 9. There will also be polling stations available at the MacEwan Student Centre, Science Theatres, and the TFDL. Students will be able to respond to the plebiscite on their election ballot.