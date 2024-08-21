Sonny Gullage and Chris Cain shine at Calgary’s International Blues Festival

By Hannah Caparino, August 21 2024—

The 2024 Calgary International Blues Festival had an impressive line up which explored how the blues genre can be reinvented and interpreted by a large number of artists. The festival consisted of renowned musicians like Dawn Pemberton, Angelique Francis and Big Llou Johnson, but some highlights of the festival included performances by Sonny Gullage and the Blue Groovers and industry veteran Chris Cain.

Sonny Gullage and the Blues Groovers is led by the previously mentioned Sonny Gullage who acts as the lead vocalist and pianist for the band. Gullage made a big entrance into the festival, wearing an electric blue suit and playing an upbeat tune on the piano. His big and smooth voice captivated the audience and each of the songs would highlight the talent of his band, often including solos to ensure that every member had a moment in the limelight.

“Who out there loves the blues!” said Gullage.

Gullage is joined by fellow band members, lead guitarist Carlton Ross, pianist Brandon Adams as the pianist, Jason Parfait on saxophone and drummer Tony “TC” Coleman. Gullage’s father, Tony Gullage, is the band’s bass player and musical director.

The band’s sound is reminiscent of many classic jazz and funk musicians during the height of the 1960s till the 1970s. The songs that were played had an infectious and bouncy melody that entranced the audience, with many viewers clapping and dancing to the entire set list. Guitar and saxophone solos saw the highest amount of engagement from attendees, where Ross and Parfait would elevate Gullage’s songs in their own way. Gullage’s skill on the piano didn’t go unnoticed as he would create various chord changes and progressions to integrate his own style and personality. Not only did the band’s high energy songs captivate audiences, but Gullage’s lyrics and call-and-response verses allowed for audiences to engage with the band and participate in the performance. Gullage sings with intention, and he uses music to share parts of himself and his history in a bold and open manner, making his set one of the best in the festival.

Another performer that stood out in the Calgary Blues Festival was Chris Cain. Cain was inspired by legends like BB King and uses his guitar, named “Melba”, to lead his songs. Cain has been in the industry for over 30 years and is currently signed with Alligator Records. Compared to Gullage and his band, Cain’s sound moves at a slower pace but still uses influences of blues rock in his music, exemplified in both his interludes and songs.

The guitar and the piano’s reciprocal relationship makes Cain’s performance more exciting, with Cain and his pianist responding to each other with different variations of the same melody. Much of the performance was anchored by Cain’s skill on the guitar as he played a number of guitar licks and riffs that livened up his songs. His voice would resonate across the field and into the crowd, humming songs of unrequited love and with his songs telling stories of complex moments found within relationships. Cain’s passion for the blues and for the artists that came before him can be traced back to the way he pays homage to his inspirations.

Audiences were given the chance to experience the blues through performances by both Gullage and Cain. Members of all ages could be seen dancing with one another and witnessing how the blues genre has evolved over the years. The Calgary Blues Festival has continued to showcase artists that represent the blues and bringing in artists like Sonny Gullage and The Blues Groovers and Chris Cain has helped to allow for the genre to reach a wide range of people.