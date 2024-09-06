Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet exposes the signs’ personality traits 

By Andreea Timis, September 6 2024—

Sabrina Carpenter’s fame isn’t just attributed to her vocal talents – but also to her raw honesty. Her new album, Short N’ Sweet, forces each sign to face the harsh truth regarding their personalities.

Aries (March 21–April 19): “Please Please Please”

Your impulsivity ensures there is no temptation you can’t resist – even if it ultimately leads to your downfall. “Please Please Please” reveals your tendency to take a leap of faith and hope everything falls into place – or in this case, hope others won’t disappoint you.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): “Taste”

Your fierce loyalty extends to one small complication – you dislike sharing. “Taste” represents your possessive, stubborn nature. Once you’ve marked your territory, no one can escape your lingering taste.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): “Juno”

By nature, you are at the mercy of duality. As outlined in “Juno,” one side of you might already be a handful, but two can be an enticingly dangerous combination.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): “Bed Chem”

You don’t just seek emotional connection – chemistry is just as vital. “Bed Chem” speaks to the intensity of the connections you make. Chemistry is a catalyst for attraction in all aspects of your sign’s life.

Leo (July 23–August 22): “Lie to Girls”

You are keenly aware of your attractive nature. Your natural leadership abilities promptly boost your confidence – and not necessarily in a good way. “Lie to Girls” exposes your tendency to turn confidence into arrogance. You know you don’t need to lie – your irresistibility clouds judgment enough to warrant immediate forgiveness.

Virgo (August 23–September 22): “Sharpest Tool”

Your practical approach to life leaves you grounded and cautious – but even you are not invincible to the pains of heartbreak. “Sharpest Tool” depicts your vulnerable side that refuses to acknowledge the truth. Moving on can be difficult – and you’d rather just endure the pain a bit longer.

Libra (September 23–October 22): “Slim Pickins”

You are infamously known as the most indecisive sign. The scales constantly tip one way or another, often never reaching equal balance. “Slim Pickins” perfectly captures your pickiness – if you can’t choose between your preferences, you will settle for what’s available.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21): “Dumb & Poetic”

You can smell bullshit from a mile away. “Dumb & Poetic” represents your sharp ability to see right through any façade. Although you risk heartache, your aversion to dishonesty outplays any tolerance of self-deception.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21): “Good Graces”

You embody the all-or-nothing ultimatum presented in “Good Graces.” You clearly outline your intentions and expect nothing less. People are careful to stay in your good graces – no one else can turn love into hatred quite like you.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19): “Coincidence”

You are the biggest masters of self-control – until pushed to the breaking point. The condescending tone in “Coincidence” mirrors your passive-aggressive reaction to betrayal. Discipline might be your forte, but there are no coincidences in deception.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18): “Don’t Smile”

Independence is your biggest strength – and ultimately, your biggest ruin. “Don’t Smile” speaks directly to your aloof side. Beware of your tendency to disengage – you have just as much to lose as everyone else.

Pisces (February 19–March 20): “Espresso”

You can’t relate to desperation – you already have it all. “Espresso” fully captures your addictive, boundless personality. You live your life freely, and people adore you the more for it – it’s just that you espresso.

This article is part of our humour section.