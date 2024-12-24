How the majors are celebrating the holidays

By Laura Beldor, December 24 2024—

‘Tis the season when university students get a much-needed break from their studies. Once classes are finished and the last exams have been completed, many students will spend their free time celebrating the holidays. Although everyone celebrates Christmas and New Year’s Eve in different ways, these majors are likely to celebrate in the following ways.

Visual Studies: Putting up decorations

Being the creative person that you are, you always know the best way to make things visually appealing. That is why you’re entrusted with the task of decorating every year, as everyone knows that when it comes to making a Christmas tree look especially festive or putting up lights in the prettiest way, you are the best person for the job.

Communication: Throwing a New Year’s Eve Party

This year, you will host the city’s hottest New Year’s Eve party. As a communication major, you know the best ways to advertise and promote events, and you will be putting your skills to use by spreading the word and ensuring everyone knows about your party.

Film Studies: Watching a holiday movie

Having a movie night with your loved ones is your favourite way to celebrate the holidays. To you, there is nothing better than watching cheesy holiday movies and then criticizing them for being so cheesy. But secretly, you love watching Christmas films, no matter how many corny tropes they contain.

Earth Science: Going to the mountains

Being on winter break means you can go on a road trip to the Rocky Mountains with your friends and family. Whether you hike, ski, or just enjoy the scenery, everyone is already prepared for endless facts about the different types of rocks in the area and how the mountains form as you drive to your destination.

Music: Listening to holiday music

Christmas carols are a staple of the season. It’s not surprising that you will be the one spreading holiday cheer through Christmas music, whether it’s blasting your favourite holiday songs everywhere you go or being forced to perform at the family Christmas party because you are the “performer” of the family.

Business: Going Christmas shopping

You know better than most that the holidays are the best time of the year for shopping, as it is the season of sales. During this time, you will be spending a lot of time at different shopping centres in the city, looking for the best deals on gifts for others and maybe a little something for yourself.

This article is part of our humour section.