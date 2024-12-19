An engineering and a sociology student walk into a bar: A short story

By Abbas Hussain, December 19 2024—

An Engineering and a Sociology student walk into a bar. This wasn’t just any bar; it was an eccentric venue perched atop a towering building that hosted one of the nation’s most prestigious law firms. Of course, a high-end law firm would have an awe-inspiring bar. Known for its dazzling disco ball and sky-high prices (pun intended), it was a magnet for celebrities and VIPs. The bar was created to lure top clients to the firm, a far easier task than seeking them out individually. It seemed an odd place for two students, but that night, they decided to try their luck, leading to a meeting for the ages.

The sociology student entered and quickly spotted the engineering student alone in a dark corner by the window. Curiosity peaked, the sociology student approached.

“Hello,” the engineering student said awkwardly.

“Good evening to you,” the sociology student replied with equal awkwardness. Their conversation shortly turned to topics of university life, their majors and their reasons for being there. The engineering student mentioned an interest in “architecture,” secretly harbouring the hope of meeting a celebrity crush. The sociology student was conducting an “assignment” to observe and document the high-class patrons’ behaviours, attire and conversations.

Their exploration led them to the open-air terrace, offering a magnificent view of the city — a pleasant place to relax with a drink. Here, the engineering student noticed something unusual: a slide partially hidden by a large potted plant at the terrace’s edge hatched an unsettling idea.

“There’s this broken-looking slide at the end of the terrace,” the engineering student said. “I have no idea where it leads. Would you like to try it?”

Alarmed by the suggestion, the sociology student replied, “Are you sure that’s wise? What if it leads somewhere off-limits? We could get into serious trouble if security finds out.”

After five minutes of debate, the sociology student succumbed to peer pressure, and they both decided to approach the mysterious slide.

The engineering student, eager for adventure, volunteered to go first. They agreed that if everything were safe on the other side, the engineering student would shout “thesis” to signal the Sociology student to follow.

Time ticked by — two, five, then ten minutes — with no sign of the engineering student. Anxious about what awaited, the Sociology student wrestled with indecision before deciding to follow, unwilling to be left behind.

Neither was ever seen again. Should you spot them, please notify the authorities immediately.

This article is part of our humour section.