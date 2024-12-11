BREAKING: University of Calgary to host the next season of Love is Blind

By Ayesha Kamran and Rabia Salman, December 11 2024

The University of Calgary is excited to host the next season of Netflix’s hit reality TV series, Love Is Blind. Soon, 28 adult students will attempt to find love in specially-designed campus pods.

For those unfamiliar, Love Is Blind is a reality dating show where contestants converse through a wall, unseen by each other. After a few days, they can propose and meet in person. Instead of a high-end studio, Calgary students will chat from behind the walls of Taylor Family Digital Library (TFDL) study rooms, adding an academic twist to the social experiment.

Love Pods, but Make It Academic

Filming begins during peak exam season—December 9—and extends into the winter term. TFDL’s study rooms will turn into love pods, adding intrigue to typically silent spaces. Imagine battling finals stress while someone next door recites romantic sonnets. Meanwhile, MacEwan Hall will be a key spot for contestants to analyze and debate their pod conversations, enhancing their university love journey.

Netflix producers were attracted to the dynamic, youthful campus vibes and curious about how relationship drama would unfold among sleep-deprived students managing life in this economy.

Students and Faculty—Love is in the Air?

University of Calgary’s president, Ted McLovinit, remarked, “What’s not to like? The view’s about to get a whole lot better,” with a grin that nearly warranted a lifetime prison sentence. In true comical style, witnesses saw McLovinit escorted by security after trying to sneak into a female casting room. According to insiders, his wife, a retired kickboxer, plans to “meet him in the ring.”

Some students, like 6th-year communications major Anita Clue, eagerly anticipate joining the reality show. “I’m a sucker for guys who speak multiple languages. I overheard some guys talking about a new language—Python. It sounds so exotic. I think they were international. I can’t wait to meet such guys during this experience,” she said, eyes twinkling with curiosity.

However, not all is maple syrup and igloos. Protests began when the atrium was announced as the location for the couples’ trip. Members of the Alpha Beta Sigma Omega Gamma Kappa fraternity were heard chanting, “So not cool, bro.” It’s unclear if they were upset about the venue choice or if their reaction was due to the full moon.

What Does This Mean for Campus Life?

Campus life is about to become more chaotic. Picture studying for organic chemistry finals while someone next door cries because their “soulmate” turned out to be a Computer Science major. On the upside, Reddit will be awash with stories and memes, thanks to moments like “TFDL Proposal Guy” and “AITA: I got my proposal speech off of ChatGPT.”

With filming starting in under a month, the campus is rife with anticipation. Whether you dread or eagerly await this shift, one thing is sure: it will be one of the most unhinged events the University has encountered in a long time.

Will love blossom among the asbestos-filled vents of the TFDL pods, or will tuition hike pressures quash it all? Stay tuned to find out—XO XO, gossip girl.

This article is part of our fake news humour section.