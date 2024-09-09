FROSH 2024: Beginner’s Guide to exploring University District and Calgary

By Maggie Hsu, September 9 2024—

Calgary is a vibrant city full of stuff to do, things to see and food to eat. Here is a short list of places to check out as your intro to the Calgary scene.

Gogi

Located a five-minute walk from Brentwood Station, Gogi Korean BBQ offers an all you can eat menu of Korean dishes to feast on. As with most Korean BBQ restaurants, customers cook their own meats so it’s a great chance to gather some friends or classmates after class, take a short train ride over and have a great meal.

Regal Cat Cafe

Nestled in Kensington and a few blocks west of Kensington Station, the Regal Cat Cafe is paradise for cat lovers. Owned by the MEOW Foundation, all proceeds from food and beverage purchases and payments for kitty visits go on to support homeless, stray and abandoned cats in Calgary. So whether you’re missing your cat at home, you’re not allowed to have a cat, looking to find the right feline friend or just wanting some fluffy therapy, the Regal Cat Cafe is a great place to visit. Check out their website for pricing, their cafe menu and see which cats are staying there today!

The Plaza Theatre

Also in Kensington, the Plaza Theatre is an independent cinema that elevates the typical movie-going experience. The theatre features a cafe, speakeasy-style cocktail bar and a patio with a food truck on top of the screening of films. And yes, there’s popcorn too. The Plaza screens many current blockbuster films as well as independent films. To top it all off, student tickets are just $9.99.

Golf Park

A short trek over the 32nd Ave. bridge will take you to Golf Park. Twenty-five dollars will get you an hour of golfing in a private room with a simulator so you can keep practicing your swing through the winter months and school year. Golf Park offers club rentals so even if you don’t have the equipment and want to get into golf, this is a great place to start.

Absolute Sports

Absolute Sports is a short walk away from campus and is a great indoor batting cage for something to do especially during the cold winter months. The team at Absolute Sports promises an afternoon of fun for you and your friends. When you’re done letting off some steam by honing your skills with a bat, you can sit at their bar to grab a beer and watch the game.