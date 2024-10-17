Which Gilmore Girls character is your major?

By Leigh Patrick, October 17 2024—

As autumn arrives, it’s the perfect time to grab a hot coffee, dive into your homework and indulge in a weekend marathon of Gilmore Girls. This beloved series captures the ups and downs of student life, urging us to study while grappling with our existential crises. Have you ever wondered which Gilmore Girls character aligns with your major? Let’s explore the vibrant world of Stars Hollow and discover how your academic journey resonates with its quirky residents.

1. Art History as Emily Gilmore

“You traded my lovely gift for a semi-pornographic, leering monkey lamp?” (Season one, episode 9).

As an art history major, you appreciate classic styles and aesthetics. Like Emily Gilmore, you have a refined taste for the finer things in life and can effortlessly identify paintings at the Met without labels. You value tradition and family, sharing Emily’s intelligence, grace and a sense of self-worth that rivals the price of the Mona Lisa.

2. Film Studies as Kirk

“A Film by Kirk,” (Season two, episode 19).

Majoring in film shows a deep confidence in your likes and identity, much like Kirk. And like Kirk, the jobs you pursue after completing your degree may have little connection to your film studies. If video stores were still around, you and Kirk would spend Friday nights sorting video tapes.

3. Communications as Babette

“Yeah, it’s my voice. Frightens the hell out of people. I don’t know what to do about it.” (Season seven, episode one).

The town’s most famous gossip and a fan favourite, Babette knows everything is happening in Stars Hollow. If you’re majoring in communications, chances are you love to chat. Like Babette, your eagerness to share stems from a well-meaning but sometimes misguided belief that you should inform others.

4. English as Jess Mariano

“I just wanted to put some notes in the margins for you.” (Season two, episode five).

If you’re an English major, you spend more time with books than people. Like Jess, you prefer the company of your favourite authors over attending social gatherings and possess a rebellious streak, believing you’re always right. Your love for reading reflects your tendency to stay isolated and emotionally detached. You also might think you’re superior because you read Bukowski instead of ACOTAR.

5. Business as Lorelai Gilmore

“We have a business we’re trying to launch.” (Season four, episode 14).

Like Lorelai, you’re caffeinated and ready to go. You both have a relentless drive to pursue your aspirations and an unwavering sense of self-reliance. You’re skilled at dissecting a business strategy with the same precision you use to analyze iconic moments in pop culture. Ready to keep up the fast-paced energy, you mirror Lorelai’s season 5 vibrancy.

6. Education as Rory Gilmore

“Don’t show it to me because I have no time for recreational reading until June.” (Season three, episode 21).

Like Rory, your defining characteristic is your passion for learning and academic pursuits. Your academic inclination makes you believe staying in an educational environment is the best choice. You thrive on validation and caffeine and you have big dreams. You share her tendency to panic when your essay scores below a B- and to nurture a unique attachment to your first love.

This article is part of our humour section.