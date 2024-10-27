“The kind of event you see in movies”: CUFF’s annual 12-hour Horror Movie Marathon

By Ilana van der Merwe, October 26 2024—

With Calgary Underground Film Festival’s annual Horror Movie Marathon creeping up on October 26th, a rundown featuring Lead Programer Cameron Macgowan through the Gauntlet is essential for all the tips, tricks and treats for this 12 hour event.

“[This is] the type of event that you see put on in movies, but rarely get to experience in reality,” Macgowan said. Known as being the ultimate movie nerd’s event of the year, this year’s festival will roll out a variety of what Macgown categorized as ‘creature features’ and 4K restorations of movies he would binge as a horror-loving kid.

Starting off this year’s program is Frankie Freako directed by Steven Kostanski. Said to pay homage to the night’s concluding film — Ghoulies 2 — the general rule of the night is that the films of the night will range in degree of horror-comedy and horror-classic depending on what time of the night — or morning — it is.

Other films of the night were picked to honor the grandeur of such a historic location as the Globe Cinema.

“What I am looking forward to the most is Dario Argento’s Opera as a new 4K restoration that looks absolutely beautiful. To watch a film like Opera in the oldest theater in town is going to be a real treat,” Magowan said.

Macgowan admits that although there is thematic, artistic and cinematic reasoning to the ordering of the seven films, a leading influence into the arrangement of the catalog is curated for what audiences might enjoy at different stages of their all-nighter.

“Once 4 am hits, you don’t want to have to turn that brain on anymore, so films like Frostbiter: Wrath of Wendigo and Return of the Living Dead 3 are some of those great gore creature feature films again,” he said. “There is always a theme or reasoning, but often [it’s based on] vibes, favorites and what’s appropriate at four in the morning.”

With audience retention throughout the night elevated to up to 50% over the eight years of marathons, Macgowan listed some of the multiple events happening over the 12 hours of this event.

“We are taking hamburger orders before the costume contest, which happens every year as tradition. All night we have hotdogs and up, and drink specials. The special treat — the cherry on top — [is] Ghoulies II, is paired with a free bowl of sugary cereal to cap things off at 5:30 in the morning,” he said.

Aside from an always-open concession, attendees can also expect vegan and lactose free options to meals and treats listed above.

With up to 400 annual attendees, CUFF works to harbor an inclusive environment for team members, audience members and monsters alike.

“We are a very accepting environment. CUFF is an audience friendly environment. Anybody who likes movies or has any nostalgia for 80s horror should come to this event – and bring their costumes as well,” Macgowan said.

Upon inquiry, Macgowan offered tips for first time attendees.

“Take a nap that day, bring your pajamas to the event. Students can get tickets for $23, at the door or online. People can sleep whenever they want. It won’t be shamed! If you have a large group of friends, come early to get seats together,” he said.

Aside from information on surviving a 12 hour movie binge and getting an Uber, Macowan’s number tip is for audience members to leave any and all serious attitudes at home — walking into a night with CUFF means signing up for a night of scary fun.

For more information on event tickets, event programs and upcoming CUFF events, follow their Instagram or access their website.

