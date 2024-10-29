What to watch this halloweekend based on your major

By Medina Mohammed, October 29 2024—

Need help choosing a scary show or movie to watch this Halloween season? Here’s a guide on how to spice up your halloweekend based on your major:

1. History: “American Horror Story“

This anthology series by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk spans various eerie eras, from a Roanoke nightmare to a haunted hotel in the 1980s and beyond. It’s filled with historical thrills that any history major will appreciate.

2. Accounting: “American Psycho“

This classic film starring Christian Bale sets a chilling tone while critiquing capitalism, serving as both a spooky story and a cautionary tale for future business leaders.

3. Political Science/Law and Society:“The Purge“

What would happen in a world where all crime is legal for 24 hours? Political Science majors might question how a third party could dominate the U.S. system, while Law and Society students may contemplate the implications of the Purge on societal views of law.

4. Computer Science: “Unfriended”

In this gripping film shot entirely from computer screens, a group of friends is haunted online by a ghost. As you ponder how a ghost could possess a social media account, you’ll be caught up in the terrifying chaos that unfolds.

5. Sociology: “Get Out”

This instant classic from Jordan Peele combines horror with deep sociopolitical themes. Be careful not to overthink it, or you might lose yourself in its unsettling narrative.

6. Engineering: “Saw”

Though it’s gory, the engineering challenges set by Jigsaw may fascinate you. This film series showcases mechanical marvels designed to perfection—though you might wonder if Jigsaw holds office hours.

7. Religious Studies: “Supernatural“

This entertaining series follows two brothers hunting monsters, creatures and gods on the road. You might even pick up a few insights from John Winchester’s journal.

8. Psychology: “Split“

In this psychological horror film, Anya Taylor-Joy’s character is tormented by James McAvoy. The story will either horrify you or intrigue you as you delve into the complexities of Kevin’s mind.

9. Philosophy: “Freaky“

What are the ethical implications of switching bodies and going on a killing spree? Explore these questions in this horror-slasher starring Kathryn Newton, which is sure to invoke a scream or two.

10. Education: “Cooties”

In this horror-comedy featuring Elijah Wood, a group of elementary teachers must survive a zombie apocalypse that turns their students into little monsters. While your future students likely won’t become zombies, this movie is still a fun watch.

11. Fine Arts: “Nocturne“

This film, led by Sydney Sweeney, follows a shy piano student who begins to excel over her twin sister by using music from the notebook of a deceased student. While the more horrific elements may not resonate, the themes of competition and creativity might.

Get the popcorn ready because no matter your major, there’s a perfect horror movie waiting for you!