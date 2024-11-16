Horoscopes: What Liam Payne song resonates with your sign?

By Josie Simon, November 16 2024—

Liam Payne was a singer and songwriter who became famous with One Direction alongside Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. Their music touched millions. After the group paused, Payne explored his solo career, continuing to share his talent with fans. In honour of his life and the joyful, impactful music he created, discover which of Payne’s songs aligns with your zodiac sign and personality.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): “Strip That Down” from LP1

Aries, your fiery confidence finds a perfect match in “Strip That Down” from LP1. This song embodies your bold, take-charge attitude, easily drawing people in with your magnetic personality.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): “Little Things” from Take Me Home

Taurus, “Little Things” from Take Me Home speaks to your appreciation for all those meaningful details in life. The heartfelt lyrics resonate with your nurturing nature and deep love for creating strong connections with others.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): “Perfect” from Made in the A.M.

Gemini, “Perfect” from Made in the A.M. fits well with your adaptable and curious spirit. The song’s mix of simplicity and sweetness mirrors your enjoyment of diverse experiences and your ability to navigate life’s unpredictability with ease.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): “Remember” from LP1

Cancer, “Remember” from LP1 connects with your emotional depth and caring side. This reflective track cherishes the bonds and memories that are so important to you, speaking to your sentimental nature.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): “What Makes You Beautiful” from Up All Night

Leo, your charismatic glow is perfectly captured in “What Makes You Beautiful” from Up All Night. This upbeat anthem really highlights your talent for spreading joy and making others feel special, reflecting your natural flair for the spotlight.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): “Say It All” from LP1

Virgo, “Say It All” from LP1 taps into your practical and articulate nature. The song emphasizes your talent for clear communication and thoughtful understanding, reflecting your knack for handling complexity with grace.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): “Last First Kiss” from Take Me Home

Libra, “Last First Kiss” from Take Me Home echoes your romantic and harmonious spirit. Its sweet lyrics capture your idealistic perspective on love and your ongoing quest for balance and meaningful relationships.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): “Before It Ends” from LP1

Scorpio, the intense emotions and passion in “Before It Ends” from LP1 speak to your dynamic nature. The song captures your drive to live life fully and embrace its depths, true to your all-or-nothing attitude.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): “Get Low” from LP1

Sagittarius, the adventurous beat of “Get Low” from LP1 matches your free spirit perfectly. The song’s energetic rhythm encourages you to dive into life’s adventures with enthusiasm and spontaneity.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): “Weekend” from LP1

Capricorn, “Weekend” from LP1 celebrates your hardworking yet fun-loving nature. This song highlights your ability to revel in well-earned downtime, enjoying the pleasures that come after tackling your goals.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): “Midnight Memories” from Midnight Hour

Aquarius, “Midnight” from Midnight Hour resonates wonderfully with your independent and innovative character. The song’s mysterious feel appeals to your search for fresh ideas and experiences that challenge the ordinary.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): “Olivia” from Made in the A.M.

Pisces, the dreamy melody of “Olivia” from Made in the A.M. captures your empathetic and imaginative self. Its whimsical tune invites you to explore a world where your romantic, compassionate spirit can truly shine.

This article is part of our fake news humour section.