Victory: Cavalry FC clinch coveted North Star Cup

By Marvellous Chukwukelu, November 29 2024—

On Nov. 9, 2024, Calgary’s own Cavalry FC defeated rivals Forge FC 2–1 to lift their first North Star Cup in franchise history and become the champions of the Canadian Premier League. This long-awaited victory comes after years of falling short in the playoffs, putting a well-deserved crown on what has been a tumultuous season for the Cavs.

The road to victory for the Cavs was not without its challenges. They started their playoff run in a quarterfinal clash against Forge FC, in Hamilton. Playing a 4–2–3–1 formation, it quickly became clear that the Cavs’ strategy for this year’s playoffs would be to lean into what they do best — defend. Despite Forge’s 62 per cent possession, Cavalry held strong. Even though their high possession allowed them six more shots than the Cavalry, they were forced to settle for a draw on the number of shots on target – 6 each – and the number of big chances – 3 each – with the Cavs.

The Cavs brought a new decisiveness to this match which was a huge contrast to the problems that haunted them during the regular season. In the 24th minute, Cavalry’s Callum Montgomery stunned with a brilliant header that was surely heading for goal, if not for an equally stunning goal-line clearance from Forge’s Alessandro Hojabrpour. Yet, barely three minutes later, a goal kick from team captain Marco Carducci morphed into an assist as Golden Boot winner, Tobias Warschewski, ran past Forge’s defensive line to receive the ball, dribble past their goalkeeper and seamlessly placed it into the back of the net for the Cavs first and only goal.

Forge FC is a brilliant team though, and this setback did not stop them from attacking. After five saves and a man-of-the-match performance from Marco Carducci, they were forced to settle for a 1–0 loss to the Cavs and battle it out with Atlético Ottawa in the semifinals while Cavalry FC advanced straight to the finals and received home-field advantage in Spruce Meadows.

However, the Cavs story with Forge FC was not quite over as the Hamiltonians defeated Atlético Ottawa, forcing a rematch against Cavalry FC in the battle for the championship.

Cavalry pressed hard from the start, drawing the first of their seven shots-on-target by the third minute. The Cavs’ first potent shot on target came in the 19th minute when a brilliant shift-and-shoot from Jay Herdman forced a save from Forge’s Jassem Koleilat. Just 11 minutes later, a challenge – akin to a WWE clothesline – from Forge’s Dominic Samuel sent Tobias Warschewski to the ground and drew a penalty for Cavalry FC. Two minutes later, Warschewski converted the penalty to put Cavalry FC into the lead.

Warschewski struck again six minutes later, recovering the ball after one of his shots was blocked, threading the ball through to Sergio Camargo who would sneak it past Forge’s Jassem Koleilat to double the Cavs’ lead.

Although Forge did manage to pull one goal back, the two-goal lead proved insurmountable as it was enough to hand Cavalry a 2–1 victory to seal their first-ever North Star Cup and the rights to call themselves the Champions of Canada. Unsurprisingly, the brilliant goal + assist from Warschewski also earned him the CPL Final MVP Title which capped off what has simply been a magical season for the German forward.

A season that began in hardship ends in triumph, resilience has brought them this far. Against a team that seemed to constantly get the better of them, determination has delivered a resounding double victory. But this journey is far from over. In his post-match conference, head coach Tommy Wheelon Jr. reflected “We won the regular season last year. This was way more fun.”

While most may agree with him, there’s a reason to dream bigger and imagine a future where both the Shield and the Cup find their home in Calgary, marking Cavalry FC’s establishment as a dynasty of the CPL.

Pop your champagne, champions, but the City of Calgary awaits your return next year.