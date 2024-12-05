Five signs you might have middle child syndrome: confessions from a fellow middle child

By Temitope Sowunmi, December 5 2024—

If you’ve scrolled through TikTok and seen “I’m the first child of course…” videos cut off before the middle child speaks, you probably felt that familiar pang of recognition—justice for middle children! As a proud middle child, I know that silence hits close to home. While not every middle child feels overlooked, let’s face it: our role doesn’t shine as brightly as the celebrated firstborn or the adored baby of the family. Here are five signs that you might have middle child syndrome.

1. You’re the odd one out

You probably don’t fit the mold your siblings have created. Whether you’re the towering sibling or the one who looks like you were swapped at birth, your unique traits set you apart. And don’t even get us started on your personality! While the eldest is busy being responsible and the youngest excels at lazy charm, you bring your own unpredictable flair—complete with a quirky sense of humour and hobbies that leave your family scratching their heads.

2. You do your own thing

Forget the stereotypes—middle children aren’t all quiet wallflowers. Many of us are extroverts who thrive in social situations like game show hosts. Whether you’re a social butterfly or a reserved thinker, you do you! You’ve mastered independence, confidently flaunting quirky hobbies and unique fashion choices. You might not always share your struggles, but you live on your terms—often in a fabulously unconventional style.

3. No one keeps secrets better than you

Do you find yourself guarding a treasure trove of secrets for people who may not even know you exist? You’re likely the trusted friend who keeps secrets like a superhero with a cape of discretion. As a middle child, you’re the go-to confidant, listening to your older sibling’s tales and being a sounding board for your younger sibling. You may not get a medal for discretion, but inside, you know you’re the unsung hero preventing family drama from becoming a soap opera.

4. You Value Your Space

You’ve mastered the art of balance: one moment, you’re socializing, and the next, you’re savouring your “me time.” You crave personal space as much as chocolate cake on a bad day! Even in romantic relationships, you seek the perfect mix of togetherness and solitude. You’ve probably spent more time overthinking than characters in a high-stakes thriller.

5. You’re a pro at finding compromise

Studies suggest that middle children often become skilled negotiators. Being in the middle gives you lots of practice with sibling fights and family issues. You’ve mastered compromise, whether about the last pizza slice or picking a movie. Your ability to keep the peace makes you the unofficial family mediator.

If you see yourself in these traits, embrace them! Being a middle child brings unique adventures, so celebrate your middle-child status like it’s your birthday—even when it’s not! You bring an irreplaceable vibe to the family dynamic and your presence makes everything a little more fun and interesting.

This article is part of our fake news humour section.