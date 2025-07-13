The Calgary Stampede 2025: Arkells dedication to love, community and most importantly music 

By Mia Gilje, July 11 2024—

Arkells, a five-piece rock band hailing from Hamilton, Ontario absolutely entranced the crowd at this year’s Stampede. The band has been performing for almost 20 years, and the non-stop energy they showcased was unmatched by many of the newcomers during this year’s line-up.

The set opened up with their song “You Can Get It” – bringing a catchy and danceable rhythm getting the crowd off their feet. During the entire show frontman, Max Kerman was a cannonball reincarnated. He ran left, right, up and down across the stage from the beginning to the end.

Backing the main five members were various brass players who came out to raise the instrumental variety. You could tell the Arkells were fueled by nothing but a pure love for performing. Kerman stated many times “for us, you are the show” and got the cameras to turn towards the crowd, highlighting the many excited fans.

The sun dimmed, welcoming the night, yet the stadium remained just as bright. Audience members raised their flashlights for the fifth song “Quitting you”. This song was a beautiful contrast to their typical, alternative-rock sound. The deep, rich tone of the acoustic guitar paired with the slight gravel in the vocals felt like being hugged by a melody. Hundreds swayed side to side, flashlights in the air, creating a sense of love that I have never experienced amongst strangers.

Maintaining this theme of love, the crowd cleared the front for any couples who had gotten married to Arkells song, “And Then Some” — inviting them to recreate their first dance. Kerman thanked them, sharing that in these “uncertain times it’s nice to know you can make art, make a song from your heart, and it might end up in someone’s life.”

Afterwards, band members brought out a cake to celebrate keys player Anthony “Tony” Carone’s birthday. Everyone in attendance sang happy birthday, and then dedicating the spotlight to Carone, he proceeded to “gift” the audience with an absolutely wicked keyboard solo.

Carone was not the only one with a show stopping solo, Mike DeAngelis, vocalist and guitarist, continuously stunned the audience with his electrifying guitar playing. His skilled strumming certainly added a high level of quality to each song, elevating the overall alt-rock experience.

Towards the end of the show, Arkells paid homage to this year’s main attraction, Shania Twain, by singing her hit song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman”. Even bringing out the previous performer, Lights, to add female vocals to the performance.

This show was one of the greatest efforts in live music I have ever had the pleasure to witness. Even as a photographer, standing to the side to simply capture the experience, I still found myself joining in. Continuing a ten-year tradition, Kerman asked the audience to wrap their arms around their neighbours, whether they knew each other or not, and dance as one. For a moment, hundreds of people moved in sync and allowed the music to take over, prioritising the temporary community above all else.