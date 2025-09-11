‘Superman’ movie review: Finally, a Superman film where everyone else gets to be the hero

By Prateek Sur, September 11 2025—

Brace yourselves, comic book aficionados and casual moviegoers alike, for a cinematic experience that aims to redefine heroism, or at least, test how many times a hero can get knocked down before you start questioning his job security, has arrived. ‘Superman’ lands with less of a triumphant swoop and more of a cautious glide. It’s vibrant, almost aggressively so, bursting with colour that makes a rainbow look muted. Yet for all its visual flair, this new take dims Superman’s once-blazing beacon of hope with a story as fragile as his oddly puffy suit. Can he still symbolize hope when the world seems to have moved on?

‘Superman’: Story

James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ marks a new beginning for the DC universe, reintroducing Clark Kent in a world where hope is murky and truth is subjective. Set amid coexisting heroes and overlapping legacies, the film follows Superman’s internal journey, not just as an alien with powers, but as a man trying to find relevance in a rapidly evolving world. The premise is intriguing. The execution?

‘Superman’: Performances

David Corenswet gives it an earnest shot, but the suit works against him. Instead of iconic, it feels comically padded, more like a pyjama party than a planet protector. Every blow he takes seems absorbed by the suit, making him look less like the Man of Steel and more like the Man of Insulation.

This version of Superman leans into relatability, but in doing so loses his defining strength. He stumbles, hesitates and often looks bewildered, mirroring how the audience feels watching the film. His few victories are underwhelming, often outshone by minor heroes stealing the spotlight. You root for him not because he inspires, but because you pity him.

‘Superman’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

The plot opens with our hero already in distress, not from villainy, but from narrative confusion. Rather than focusing on Superman, the film detours into mini-arcs for a parade of lesser-known heroes. You’d expect Superman to be the main event, but instead, he’s the weary emcee at a superhero talent show.

And then there’s the pocket universe theory, which seems to be DC’s go-to trick for explaining the inexplicable. It’s a lazy crutch, offering infinite storytelling options without depth. One scene has Superman battling a space monster — the next, he’s drowning in a photon river near a black hole. It’s conceptually ambitious but emotionally hollow.

The writing feels like a committee job. Threads are started and dropped, characters ramble through exposition dumps, and the philosophical musings land with all the weight of a feather. Long gone are the days of Superman flying in, saving the day and offering a quip. Instead, we get tangled metaphors and monologues on alienation.

Visually, the film is dazzling, almost excessively so. Every frame bursts with colour, a nod to comic book roots that tries to mask the messy script. Action sequences blur by, often confusing rather than thrilling. Yet the CGI stands out as a rare success: clean, seamless and believable within the chaos.

Refreshing, too, is the narrative flip: Lois Lane saving Superman, not the other way around. And rather than mocking modern women with selfie jokes, the film respects their intellect. It’s a subtle win in a movie full of loud missteps.

Editing, however, is disjointed, lurching between scenes like a pinball. The background score adds some emotional glue, but it’s not enough to fix a fundamentally scattered narrative.

‘Superman’: Can Kids Watch It?

Sure. If you’d like to introduce them early to existential dread and the feeling of being let down. Otherwise, maybe stick with the animated classics where Superman actually wins.

Verdict

‘Superman’ is an oddity. It wants to be bold and fresh, but forgets to be fun. The colours are bright, but the soul is dim. Our hero’s repeated beatdowns, the focus on lesser characters and the convoluted multiverse setup all wear thin fast.

Corenswet tries his best, but the suit, the script and the wayward direction weigh him down. It feels less like a Superman film and more like an elaborate inside joke. You might chuckle, scratch your head or simply check your watch, but inspiration will be in short supply.

A curiosity, not a classic. I am going with 2 out of 5 stars, mostly for the audacity.