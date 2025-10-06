John Candy: I Like Me film review 

By Rhiannon Evans, October 6 2025—

Over the past week, the Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) has been showcasing some of the world’s finest films. However, there has been one film that has piqued the interest of many Canadian filmgoers, the documentary John Candy: I Like Me, directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds in association with Amazon and MGM Studios.

The film showcases the life of the late Canadian actor and comedian John Candy, highlighting his early childhood, private life and prolific career.

In the documentary Candy’s life is told through the people that were close to him, such as his children, wife and other peers in the film industry. This included other Canadian actors such as Dan Akroyd, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara. The film follows a linear journey from Candy’s birth to death, highlighting the values he carried throughout his life; such as laughter, grief, family and being Canadian.

The film heavily emphasizes Candy’s people-pleasing nature. Many of his friends and family members have memories associated with Candy and his need to make others feel happy — which is what many attribute to his success.

However, it is also believed to be one of his weaknesses.

The film also circles back to the death of Candy’s father, Sidney Candy. The film attributes his father’s death as one of Candy’s most defining moments, as his father died of a heart attack at the age of 35, when Candy was 5 years old. Candy’s family believed that it was his father’s death that caused him to be a family man and want to take care of everybody. Because after his father’s death, none of his family members talked about it. What was so interesting about this film, in particular, is that it suggests that one crucial moment in someone’s life can define their actions years into the future. Since Candy lost his father at such a young age, it is what pushed him to go and become this larger-than-life character, which is what many of his peers referred to as “Johnny Toronto.”

The character of “Johnny Toronto” was a persona Candy had come up with in his early career. The character would entail him driving in nice cars, spending large sums of money and overall, being what many would attribute as a “movie star” before he ever was considered one.

Another noteworthy detail about the film is the copious amount of laughter and comedy that Candy brought to everyone he came across. His peers often talk about his talent for improvisation and how he brought it to every scene he was in. As an actor, Candy is also described as being able to bring humanity to every character he plays, from Uncle Buck to Barf the Mog; there was a level of human nature to them.

When thinking of John Candy, it’s hard not to think of Canada and Canadian culture. The film doesn’t explicitly focus on Canada, but references are sprinkled throughout. Such as how Candy met his wife, Rose. They were both working at Eatons, which was the largest department store chain in Canada, and two of their coworkers set them up on a blind date. Candy’s career started on the Canadian sketch television show Second City TV (SCTV), where he would act alongside Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, which was also filmed in Edmonton.

Candy also purchased the CFL team, the Toronto Argonauts and made the Canadian Football League more of a mainstream sporting event to American audiences.

Overall, this film does a brilliant job at highlighting one of Canada’s favourite people, showing the laughter and humility Candy brought to everything he did. If you want to laugh, cry and reminisce on the great work of John Candy, it is highly recommended that you see this film.