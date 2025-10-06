The bright and colourful world of Calgary drag 

By Emily Cook, October 6 2025—

Dating all the way back to the late 19th century, drag has been a crucial part of the queer community’s history.

From female impersonators in ancient Rome to crossdressing in Victorian England, playing with the conventions of gender through fashion and performance has always been a part of subversive cultures. The earliest and most outspoken members of early drag were from Black and Latino groups, who were often prevented from competing in white-dominated spaces. This led to the creation of their own spaces where their cultures could truly influence their art form.

Figures like William Dorsey Swann and RuPaul Andre Charles, both culturally-proclaimed drag royalty, shaped modern drag as we know it. Queer culture as a whole is deeply shaped by non-white activists, performers and artists.

In the current era of transphobia and trans-erasure, it is more important than ever to support the real people behind the labels. So, whether you’re part of the queer community or just looking for curiosity’s sake, there are many opportunities to find the drag community for you. Most importantly, always lead with respect and kindness, wherever you find yourself exploring. These three companies bring a whole range of flavours to Calgary drag!

The Cabaret Company

With productions all over Western Canada, the Cabaret Company’s Drag division, shortened to CabCo, offers “polished, professional productions with unmatched style and character.” The company offers a range of shows such as burlesque, comedy and circus! Bitch Sassidy, a renowned Canadian drag performer, is the company’s founder and executive producer.

Sassidy herself performs in the Calgary Fetish Ball, an inclusive and kink-positive gathering, as well as The Alberta Burlesque Rodeo, both hosted by CabCo. Alongside Sassidy is drag queen and political activist Karla Marx. Best known for her dedication to advocating for safe, accessible and affirming transgender health care. She actively hosts protests all around Calgary and the Alberta area!

With two brilliant leaders, CabCo’s productions are polished, elegant and have just the right amount of flare! Their upcoming events include; Morning Glory Burlesque Brunch at Attic Bar & Stage, Laugh Loft Standup Comedy also at Attic Bar & Stage and Barb Wire Tattoo Drag Show at BMO Event Centres.

The Imperial Sovereign Court of the Chinook Arch

With the title of “the oldest gay organization … in the city of Calgary,” the Imperial Sovereign Court of the Chinook Arch, shortened to the Court, has a dedicated cast of characters. With shows and events happening from Red Deer to the US border, there’s always something to see.

Ranging from pride parade walks to birthday parties, most of their events focus on the people behind the brand. The 49th Empress Nikki Valentino and the 49th Emprex Hank E. Code are the faces of the Court, bringing fun, community and energy to the company.

The Court is a not-for-profit organization, collecting money through donations only given to local charities! Supporting organizations such as the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada, the Court even hosts an event, the Annual Charity Ball, to celebrate and present the earnings.

If you want to support a good cause all while having a good time, the Court is the place for you! Their upcoming events include Freaky Fridays at Twisted Elements, Halloween Night at Texas Lounge and Sleigh The Runway Drag Extravaganza at Kensington Legion.

The Fake Mustache Drag Troupe

A Calgary native, Fake Mustache Drag Troupe comprises over 272 drag performers, the largest drag troupe in Canada.

With this year being the 20th anniversary of “rewriting Calgary’s queer history through drag, glitter and community magic,” they created Fake Mustache: A Graphic Community Memoire, an anthology of 40 stories from their troupe and community! Formed and run by James Dean, “an original leather Daddy of drag,” his charisma on the stage translates to a supportive network of performers. With past events like performing drag in church, Dungeons and Dragon games nights and even a pumpkin spice drag show, there’s something for everyone.

Don’t fret! If you miss a show, they post all of their performances right on their Youtube channel! Check out their upcoming event; The Horror Icons Ball 3 at Dickens Pub.

Whether you come to dance the night away or simply take in the sights of these wonderful events, being present is an easy and enjoyable way to engage with the queer community! Not only do you get to see the colourful performances, but your monetary support goes directly to the organization and its performers. So, however you want to support the queer community, there is always a way to do it!