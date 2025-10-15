CIFF 2025: Gillian McKercher returns to CIFF with A Dickens of a Christmas

By Hannah Caparino, October 15 2025—

Gillian McKercher makes her return to CIFF 2025 with a new film called, A Dickens of a Christmas. McKercher continues her directorial streak with this film, written by Catherine Fridey and stars Ashley Newbrough and Chad Rook as the two romantic leads. McKercher spoke with the Gauntlet regarding her involvement with the film and how her directorial approach has changed since her last film, Lucky Star.

“This was a totally entirely different process than on Lucky Star,” said McKercher.

The film was a departure from McKercher’s themes of drama and strife. Fridey’s script was structured as a traditional romantic comedy, complete with laughs, swooning and more.

“It was a script that was already written in a genre with certain expectations, and so I was really trying to do an assignment and that was a challenge that I was really excited to try it out. I’ve never done a Christmas story, I’ve never done a romantic comedy, and there were a lot of things that really excited me about this genre. So it was fun, I’ve never worked with this production company before […] and it was really nice to expand my scope.”

McKercher talked about working with Fridey and her screenwriting process, as well as bringing that to the screen. The collaboration between the two saw the creation of a fruitful partnership and a wholesome film.

“What I loved is she was on set every single day and it was extremely collaborative. […] It was really rewarding to work with somebody else who had such a clear vision for the story.” said McKercher.

While McKercher had primarily worked in drama, working with a new genre had presented a learning curve for the director. She explained that when working with Fridey that they were able to come to compromises regarding the details that would create the atmosphere of the film. While Fridey as the screenwriter had the final say, McKercher’s role as a director was to help elevate the script.

“It’s totally just changed the sort of things that I think about now.” said McKercher, “I think a lot more [about] subtext in a film, which maybe that just shows the weaknesses I had before. But now it’s like, when you’re shooting a Christmas film, how do you evoke the feeling of Christmas.”

McKercher also notes how as a director she learns about how to communicate emotions and feelings that the audience can digest.

“There needs to be other things which communicate that cosy, warm, wholesome feeling that many of us associate with Christmas. But those were things I was thinking about all the time.” said McKercher.

McKercher discussed how the chemistry between the actors created a palpable and amusing relationship that audiences can fall into and see the characters grow out of their comfort zones. This is especially highlighted between the best friends, Zara and Chloe, played by Ashley Newbrough and Kaya Coleman respectively.

When discussing the character arcs, what drew McKercher to the project was how the characters would develop and how Zara makes connections that ultimately change her life. McKercher notes how Zara’s character is challenged by her career, her choices, her romantic relationships and misunderstandings which contribute to her growth throughout the film.

McKercher’s directorial style takes the romantic-comedy trope and makes it more introspective, but comforting. Even while evoking the familiar Christmas and romantic tone and paying homage to the rom-com formula that is beloved by all audiences.

“When I was directing the film, I kept thinking about how you’re watching this film in plaid pyjamas in your bed with your family. or with your friends. So I hope that people can go see it and feel like that was captured.” said McKercher.

McKercher extends her gratitude for being invited back to CIFF after being supported by the festival for so many years.

“CIFF is the first festival that really supported me as a filmmaker and recognized me, and so I will always be coming back here with future work; not just as a writer, director, but also as a producer.” said McKercher, “My company Kinosum, we have a lot of great projects that are coming down the pipeline that I think would be perfect for CIFF. But also they have a great programming team and I am always reassured and surprised by the films that they bring to the festival.”

The film A Dickens of a Christmas debuted at CIFF 2025 on September 25. For those who missed the screening of A Dickens of a Christmas at CIFF can find the film streaming on Apple TV+.