Man’s Best Friend: An album you can believe in 

By Alena Chorney, October 16 2025—

Sabrina Carpenter has been on an upward spiral for the last two years, and she is not slowing down anytime soon.

After the release of her 2024 album Short n’ Sweet, I anticipated the typical two-to-four-year lull many artists experience, but she surprised fans with another album announcement almost instantly. Man’s Best Friend caught buzz the moment it was announced, as not only did its lead single, “Manchild,” ruffle some feathers, but the album cover itself caused quite the controversy as well.

However, I can confidently say this album was worth it. The songs on the album are just as exciting and raunchy as the cover itself.

The album begins with both singles released ahead of the full album, “Manchild” and “Tears.” “Manchild” was the song of the summer, it’s fun, silly and has an excellent beat to it. “Tears” on the other hand is a song that needs its video to back it up. By itself, the song has a good beat, but the lyrics are nothing to write home about. However, the music video elevates the song completely. The Rocky Horror Picture Show aesthetic brings the song to life, showing off Carpenter’s strengths in terms of visuals.

Track three, “My Man On Willpower,” exemplifies the very relatable fear of one’s partner falling out of love with them through the use of a catchy beat. Carpenter’s voice also carries a hint of Southern twang, and this track definitely brings it out. Track four, “Sugar Talking,” was an immediate hit for me upon the first listen, but after having gone back a couple of times, it has become a bit of a forgettable song. Its lyrics encapsulate the continuous disappointment one faces from an inconsistent partner, and the song itself has a somewhat 2000s vibe to it. Track five, “We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night,” is the power ballad of this album. It is bittersweet and again, contains the relatability of being disappointed by one’s partner that Carpenter carries through all the tracks.

The halfway mark for this album, “Nobody’s Son,” is unskippable. It was my instant favourite from the first listen and has maintained that spot. For anyone who has ever experienced the not so epic highs and lows of a situationship, this song is for you. In my opinion, this song could have been released as the first single over “Manchild.” It has the same quippy energy, but a more serious undertone, which some fans have been looking for in her newer work.

The next track up is “Never Getting Laid.” While it is more of a relaxed song, it still contains unique vocal backing and sounds that come together to produce what some of us are actually thinking when we wish someone the best after a breakup. “When Did You Get Hot?” comes in as track eight and is a bit of a filler song for me. While it definitely grew on me, the lyrics are a bit too goofy for me to really get into it, and the only exciting part is the amazing riff. Track nine, “Go Go Juice” is also in my top three must-listen to tracks on this album. It starts misleadingly as a sad tune, but immediately picks up into a perfect song for the pregame.

“Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry” is the other gorgeous ballad on this album. Carpenter truly shines in these gut-wrenching songs with lyrics that tug right at the heart. The second last track, “House Tour,” is one of the most fun songs on this album. If it had come out a couple of years earlier, it would have fit perfectly in with the Barbie soundtrack. The last song on the thirty-four-minute album is “Goodbye,” and it is the perfect way to end the journey. This song is another favourite of mine, and it truly wraps up what this album is in terms of sound and lyrics with a pink bow.

Overall, I feel confident in saying pop is coming back full force, and Carpenter is at the forefront of it. This album gets better with every listen and will be a staple of the genre in the upcoming years.