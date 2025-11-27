An ode to all things queer: The Knockout Tour with Violet Chachki and Gottmik 

By Emily Cook, November 27 2025—

Running from Sept. 12th to Dec. 12th and covering 48 cities all across Canada and the United States, the Knockout Tour is a vibrant battle between international drag stars. The tour features Violet Chachki, team “high boots glamour” and Gottmik, representing “rock n’ roll”. Who shall “reign supreme”? That’s for you to decide!

Alongside the titular title performers, each show boasts unique local openers! Here in Calgary’s Palace Theatre, the show kicked off with multiple local talents: drag queens Karla Marx with a 60s burlesque style, Farrah Nuff with energetic crowd work and Nearah Nuff capping it off in an acrobatic flourish.

Even more characteristically Calgarian, both the main performers and political activist Karla Marx highlighted the current climate of transgender people within our province by inciting a chant of “Trans rights are human rights”. The Palace Theatre erupted with support, followed shortly by an uproar of cheers for the many folks who may be involved in and are impacted by the persisting teacher’s strike.

Alongside the heartwarming love was condemnation of the UCP, a sentiment highlighting the political camaraderie within the diverse crowd. Neither the crowd nor the performers shied away from the importance of politics in queer spaces, a sad necessity done in a beautifully raw moment.

“TKO”, a punchy duet between Violet and Gottmik, kicks off the main show to loud and uproarious applause. Released alongside the production, its music video features striking visuals that evoke famous boxing matches made gloriously erotic with glitz and glamour. On the stage itself, the drag queens sport matching glitter boxing gloves, flashing in the sharp lighting as they throw practice punches with their trainers. They strut on treadmills, truly highlighting the athleticism of the performance and contrasting the glamour of their outfits. Its sound delivers the campy goodness of synth-pop and the rumbling bass of high energy rock, a beautiful blend of the two different styles literally going head-to-head.

Through two rounds of performances, the drag queens deliver odes to the queer community itself. From slow and sensual burlesque to bone quaking rock ballads, this show embraces the unique and the beautiful, emphasised in the brilliant original songs written and sung by their respective queen.

Each set is thoughtfully crafted, each outfit gorgeously tailored to the theme and energy of the songs, all the while keeping in touch with the risque elements of drag. The choreography of both performers and their backup dancers is sublime, perfectly matching the genre of each song and serving to emphasize the title drag queens with each step. With climbable set decor and striking lighting that truly highlights the details of both form and movement, the whole show grabs your attention and never lets it go!

Ready for a night of radiance, thrills and entertainment? Tickets are available here!