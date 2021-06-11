What your favourite meme says about you

By Cristina Paolozzi, June 11 2021—

As a result of the pandemic, many of us have found ourselves spending more time online, discovering new trends and keeping up with the latest memes. While scrolling through social media for hours on end, I’m sure there are a couple of memes you’ve connected with — perhaps a little too closely. Choosing from a list of newer and older memes, here are what some of them might say about you.

Spider-Man pointing at another version of Spider-Man:

Photo of Spider-Man meme // courtesy Know Your Meme.

If this is your favourite meme, this could go one of two ways — you’re either very indecisive, or you’ve bumped into your doppelganger recently. The laws of time are tricky, so let’s hope it’s the first one.

Doge:



Doge meme // courtesy Twitter and Meme Generator

I hate to say it, but you might be a Disney adult. Either that, or you like Elon Musk a little too much.

Distracted Boyfriend:

Distracted Boyfriend meme // courtesy Know Your Meme

Listen, you might be going through your quarter-life crisis right now, and that’s okay. There are always new opportunities coming your way that might seem even more appealing than the current path you’re already on. Even though you don’t have a plan, it’s pretty easy to get distracted by all of the things you could be doing right now.

Trollface:

Trollface meme // courtesy Know Your Meme

I don’t know how long you’ve been here, but you need to get off of the internet.

Woman yelling at a cat:

Woman yelling at cat meme // courtesy Know Your Meme

You might tend to be a little stubborn. No matter who points a finger at you and yells in your face, you will continue to sit in your seat, happily enjoying your salad. After all, you did nothing wrong.

This is fine:

This is fine meme // courtesy The Verge

We all know it’s not. But that’s okay.

The Dress:

The Dress meme // courtesy Know Your Meme



You are way too into conspiracy theories, or you enjoy starting arguments for no reason at all. Whatever the case might be, your commitment to bringing people to your side of an argument is fascinating. By the way, the dress is totally blue and black.

Car exiting off a highway:

Car exiting off a highway // courtesy Imgflip

You are a master procrastinator. If there is something you should be doing, you will be putting it off until the last minute and careening towards something totally irrelevant. Does this irrelevant activity instantly increase your serotonin levels? Of course. Are you just delaying the moment when you only have a limited amount of time to do the thing you actually need to do? Absolutely. You wouldn’t have it any other way.

Hopefully, this list has allowed you not only to connect with some of the internet’s most popular memes, but to also learn a little more about yourself in the process.

This article is part of our humour section.