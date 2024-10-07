These seasonal foods reveal how the zodiacs will do this fall

By Laura Beldor, October 7 2024—

Fall has arrived once again, marking that special time of year when companies begin to promote their seasonal products to the masses. As the temperatures cool and the leaves change, it’s the perfect opportunity to explore the seasonal foods that align with each zodiac sign this autumn.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Halloween Variety Box of Candy

The way each box comes with many different treats resembles the many facets of your own personality. This autumn, don’t be afraid to show off these different aspects of yourself to others.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Pumpkin Scone from Cobs Bread

Warm and flavourful scones that pair well with whatever seasonal drink you choose. Likewise, your grounded and easy-going nature will make it easy to get along with others during this season.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Nutella Donut from Tim Hortons

Nutella might not be immediately associated with autumn, but just as you perfectly adapt to the new season’s changes, the sweet taste of Nutella is perfect any time of year.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Candy Corn

Though not everyone loves candy corn, its fans are fiercely loyal—much like your dedication to those you care about. This fall, the affection you show will be returned tenfold.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): Caramel Apple Cookie from Crumbl Cookies

Just as many rush to buy the “cookie of the week,” your charming personality and kind nature draw people to you. This season, you may discover more admirers than you expected.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22): Horchata Caffe Latte from Good Earth Coffee

This campus favourite is a seasonal staple. Just as many rely on Good Earth coffee to power through morning classes, you’ll soon be known for your dependability and caring nature.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22): Pumpkin Spice Latte

This iconic drink symbolizes the season and reflects how Libras embrace their authentic selves during their birthday month. Expect many good things to come your way this fall.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21): Pumpkin Spice Flavoured Cheerios

A seasonal twist on a classic cereal, just as your passionate personality brings life to even the dullest situations. Your intensity will be your biggest asset this autumn.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21): Pumpkin Pie Blizzard from Dairy Queen

This ice cream blends the flavours of warm pumpkin pie, mirroring your optimistic and high-spirited nature, even as temperatures drop.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): Orange Oreos

Although these iconic cookies may look different during the season, their classic taste remains unchanged—much like Capricorns’ dedication to authenticity in the face of change.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18): Pillsbury Pumpkin Sugar Cookies

These cookies require you to bake them yourself, reflecting Aquarius’s independent nature. While your self-sufficiency is commendable, remember to ask for help when needed this season.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20): Pumpkin Pie Milk Tea from Gong Cha

Pumpkin pie and milk tea may seem like an unlikely combination, but its uniqueness reflects Pisces’ tendency to stand out rather than conform. Your willingness to embrace the unconventional will be your greatest asset this autumn.

This article is part of our humour section.