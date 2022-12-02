Horoscope: The signs going into their villain era

By Ramiro Bustamante Torres, December 2 2022—

During Sagittarius season and with Mars in retrograde, any offence might lead to your villain era. It might just be you asserting your boundaries or planning some revenge. However, it’s important to make sure you don’t go overboard.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 23 – Dec 21):

Your crush keeps blowing you off and leaving you on read, but they seem to still have time to view your stories on Instagram. It’s time to explore new options and let them know they’re just another notch on your belt.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 – Jan 19):

Everyone relies on you to make plans and know what to do but they don’t put in the same effort as you do. Go off the grid and see how everyone fares.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 – Feb 18):

You feel as though your thoughts and feelings might be overlooked and brushed off as you being “weird” or emotionally unavailable. Remember that you have the power to ignore those who bring your vibe down.

PISCES

(Feb 19 – Mar 20):

Do you cry when you’re in an argument? Remind everyone that it is not a sign of weakness but a warning of what you’re about to unleash.

ARIES

(Mar 21 – Apr 20):

You’ve been wanting to go on an adventure and no one is as committed as you. Book your one-way flight and say sayonara to those who couldn’t make up their mind.

TAURUS

(Apr 21 – May 20):

You’ve had to put up with too much from some people you previously considered friends. Cut off all ties as a form of self-care.

GEMINI

(May 21 – June 21):

You find yourself in a messy situation — of your own doing or not — and can’t seem to get out of it. Know that you can always go back to your bag of tricks — run away from it and let others face the consequences.

CANCER

(June 22 – July 22):

Feeling under-appreciated and taken advantage of? Take a deep breath and remind everyone how much work and effort you put into everything you do and how you can just as easily put your attention elsewhere.

LEO

LEO (July 23 – Aug 21):

You’ve had to give up the limelight from time to time for others to have a chance which you may have done out of generosity. If others try to overshadow you, it’s time to remind them who the main character is.

VIRGO

(Aug 22 – Sept 22):

Don’t let anyone else take recognition for your work. Set the bar high once more to remind yourself that you were the one up working while everyone else slept.

LIBRA

(Sept 23 – Oct 22):

You’ve always done and said as others hoped you would to make them feel better. Speak those unfiltered thoughts to unburden yourself of those expectations.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 – Nov 22):

Everyone judges you for acting unattainable but they just make it easy for you to close off. Open up more and see who can really handle your deep thoughts and emotions.

This article is part of our humour section.