FROSH 2023: Tarot Reading

By Ramiro Bustamante Torres, September 5 2023—

The future is uncertain but there are hints and tips to help you along your journey. Heed these words of wisdom so you may survive another year.

Ten of Pens

The ten of pens is pretty self-explanatory. There will be a lot of work to do and you might feel overwhelmed. Actually, you will feel overwhelmed and tired. This signifies the end of summer and the start of classes. That being said, this is a new beginning for you. When you’re at the bottom the only way is up.

Knight of Shots

This card represents the chill of a frat boy at a party. Nobody can kick him down off his high horse or bring his mood down. Will he flirt really badly with the first girl he sees? Maybe but there’s a sort of charm to that. This is your sign to not take everything so seriously. There’s a time and place to relax and you better choose it before your body hits the emergency reboot button. Embody your inner frat boy and learn to take it easy. Just don’t embody the douchey side of it all.

The Registrar

This is a friendly reminder that we are in an institution of learning. However much fun you have, your actions have consequences and they can impact you for the rest of your life. Avoid academic misconduct, be careful picking fights with other students and don’t forget your rights. Even as a student your voice has power and you should use that power to speak up about injustices and advocate for yourself.

This article is part of our humour section.