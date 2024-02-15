Horoscopes: Which email sign-offs are the signs?

By Avery Sharpe, February 15 2024—

With the hundreds of emails one will probably send in their lifetime, it’s important to make sure the recipients of your messages know exactly who you are — by seeing which email sign-off you use of course.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

As a creative and bubbly person, your unique sign-off of “Stay awesome” conveys your imaginative quirkiness. You could never settle for an email sign-off without a little flair!

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

With romantic notions constantly swirling in your mind, “Yours Truly” expresses your deepest desire for the recipient of your message to sweep you off your feet in a whirlwind romance. Unfortunately, you’ll probably just receive an “okay” in response, crushing your fantastical daydreams with a single word.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Confident and courageous, your sign-off of “Peace out” demonstrates just how bold you are. No matter who the message is for, you won’t change your sign-off to fit into society’s expectations.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

“Thanks” is your email sign-off of choice because it is simple and quick. It expresses your sincere gratitude well but doesn’t go overboard on the messy emotions that govern some of the other signs.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

As a social butterfly who always wants to experience new things with your friends, your sign-off “Best” couldn’t be truer. You truly do wish the best for everyone, and try to spread positivity to all the people in your inbox.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your signature sign-off, “Wishing you well”, shows both sides of your emotional personality. Most of the time it’s well meant, but you’re not against writing this sign-off with a sarcastic tone if an email isn’t what you wanted to see.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

With a flair for the dramatics and an air of royalty, you “Respectfully” answer each email that comes your way. You’re often in a role of leadership, and you want to portray yourself as a figure of authority.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Friendly but introverted, your sign-off of “Cheers” conveys your energetic side, where you are happy to help wherever you can. Of course, you are not always cheerful, but your recipient doesn’t need to know that — right?

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Why on earth you are still using “Cordially” as your sign-off is a mystery, as most people from this century aren’t even sure what that means. Perhaps you use this sign-off to keep the peace with everyone around you, as you really value harmony and respect.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

A classic sign-off, “Sincerely” is your go-to for ending any emails that come your way. Your natural charisma also imbues this sign-off with much integrity, making it a good way for you to charm all of your correspondents into doing what you ask.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your sassy, funny, and free-spirited personality makes “Please hesitate to reach out” the perfect sign-off for you. Rarely do people take it the wrong way, and you make plenty of genuine connections with people by injecting some humour into serious email messages.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

A true workaholic, you opt for “Regards” as an easy and well-accepted ending to your messages. Especially because you are often drawn to busy careers, this sign-off helps you to easily fly through the piles of emails you get each week.

This article is part of our humour section.