2024 SU Election Poster Critique

Did you really think the Gauntlet forgot about their annual poster critique? So silly — we would never. During this election season, we went around campus looking for candidate posters for the 2024 SU General Election. As per usual, this is all in good spirits, so no, I will not take this down because you’re sad about your critique. If your poster isn’t on here maybe you should pick better spots next time where your poster is actually seen. If you didn’t even put up a poster? That’s a whole different level of avoidance. See you next year!

— Julieanne Acosta, Editor-in-Chief

SANDRA AMIN

What’s the stitch? Kim Possible wants her buzzwords back.

ERMIA REZAEI-AFSAH

Let’s take a rizz-k and come up with new posters, how about that?

MATEUSZ SALMASSI

So committed to sustainability that we’re reusing old posters?

NAOMIE BAKANA

One bad rhyme and you called it a day?

JESSIE DINH

I didn’t know running for VP academic meant you had to advertise yourself like Prep 101.

AITAZAZ SHAH

Bro be mewing his way through elections.

JAYDEN TRAN

Be me? No thanks.

EMMANUEL TRINIDAD

Stan Lee would be disappointed.

JONATHAN BARAZZUTTI

It’s giving Nolan Hill real estate agent.

GABRIELA DZIEGIELEWSKA

What pyramid scheme am I signing up for?

LUJAINA ELDELEBSHANY

Like you streamlined this poster?

DEBO DAM

Somehow, I feel very immune to this type of propaganda.

SHEIKH RAIYAN KHALED

The only glory in “Schulich Time” is when it’s not said.

HENRY WILLIAM WESTWOOD

This guy just asked me if someone was bothering me at the club.

FARHAN CHISTY

Top goals: Make a better poster next time.

TAVISH COMRIE

Just because you bold words in a different colour does not mean you elevated your design.

LORRAINE NDOVI

Were the butterflies and flower really that necessary?

HANNAH KIM

How am I supposed to click on the QR code?

UDAY SINGH SANDHU

This looks like it took 30 seconds to make.

ELBERT TOM

Together we lead? No, that would be your job.

EDOM GIRMA

If Home Depot and Lowes had a baby.

PAUL ÉTECIENNE

The annual joke campaign and the only valid poster we found.

This article is part of our humour section.