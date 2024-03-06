2024 SU Election Poster Critique
Did you really think the Gauntlet forgot about their annual poster critique? So silly — we would never. During this election season, we went around campus looking for candidate posters for the 2024 SU General Election. As per usual, this is all in good spirits, so no, I will not take this down because you’re sad about your critique. If your poster isn’t on here maybe you should pick better spots next time where your poster is actually seen. If you didn’t even put up a poster? That’s a whole different level of avoidance. See you next year!
— Julieanne Acosta, Editor-in-Chief
SANDRA AMIN
What’s the stitch? Kim Possible wants her buzzwords back.
ERMIA REZAEI-AFSAH
Let’s take a rizz-k and come up with new posters, how about that?
MATEUSZ SALMASSI
So committed to sustainability that we’re reusing old posters?
NAOMIE BAKANA
One bad rhyme and you called it a day?
JESSIE DINH
I didn’t know running for VP academic meant you had to advertise yourself like Prep 101.
AITAZAZ SHAH
Bro be mewing his way through elections.
JAYDEN TRAN
Be me? No thanks.
EMMANUEL TRINIDAD
Stan Lee would be disappointed.
JONATHAN BARAZZUTTI
It’s giving Nolan Hill real estate agent.
GABRIELA DZIEGIELEWSKA
What pyramid scheme am I signing up for?
LUJAINA ELDELEBSHANY
Like you streamlined this poster?
DEBO DAM
Somehow, I feel very immune to this type of propaganda.
SHEIKH RAIYAN KHALED
The only glory in “Schulich Time” is when it’s not said.
HENRY WILLIAM WESTWOOD
This guy just asked me if someone was bothering me at the club.
FARHAN CHISTY
Top goals: Make a better poster next time.
TAVISH COMRIE
Just because you bold words in a different colour does not mean you elevated your design.
LORRAINE NDOVI
HANNAH KIM
How am I supposed to click on the QR code?
UDAY SINGH SANDHU
This looks like it took 30 seconds to make.
ELBERT TOM
Together we lead? No, that would be your job.
EDOM GIRMA
If Home Depot and Lowes had a baby.
PAUL ÉTECIENNE
The annual joke campaign and the only valid poster we found.
This article is part of our humour section.