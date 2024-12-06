By Elizabeth Raymond, December 6 2024—

A secret long concealed from Canadians has now emerged: Justin Trudeau and Danielle Smith are cousins. This revelation promises an interesting ride for the nation. Imagine the awkward family vacations where their political differences will likely play out. Now linked by blood, their families will have a front-row seat to watching Canadian politics unfold during their trips.

Trudeau might poke fun at Smith’s “big oil” footwear and her business-focused policies, while Smith could critique Trudeau’s “tax-and-spend” sunglasses and his fondness for selfies. Expect them to sit at opposite ends of the table, reflecting the ongoing east-west divide in Canada. Speculation suggests Smith might skip paying the bill, tired of financial contributions, and head east. Meanwhile, Trudeau could gossip about the Alberta premier in French, reflecting the tense relations between Alberta and Quebec.

Many Canadians worry this discovery could deepen divisions between Smith’s provincial government and Trudeau’s federal one. Will it fuel separatist sentiments in Alberta? Will the federal government continue passing regulations impacting the oil and gas industry? Or could this be the start of improved relations? Smith seems neutral on the topic.

“Cousins or not, I will continue to fight for Alberta’s respect and reputation. Our familial relation doesn’t concern me,” Smith told the Gauntlet. Trudeau echoed this, emphasizing cooperation.

“Both of us are focused on our respective duties. Canadians have nothing to worry about,” Trudeau assured the Gauntlet.

Yet, it’s hard not to wonder if their personal relationship will spill into the public sphere. Trudeau hails from a storied liberal family; his father was a former prime minister under the Liberal Party. Smith’s father was a Wildrose Party board member and a staunch conservative.

Smith could easily fire shots at Trudeau’s family, referencing his father, Pierre Trudeau’s high-profile relationships with figures like Barbra Streisand and Kim Cattrall, which sparked “Trudeaumania.” Critics say Trudeau relies on charm and youthful appeal, akin to his father’s strategy, to win votes.

Trudeau could critique Smith’s family; her father was an oilfield consultant, and both parents were staunch conservatives. Her views on the oil and gas industry reflect her upbringing. Smith once shared that her father dismissed her eighth-grade teacher’s praise of communism, indicating deep conservative roots.

Canadians will have to wait and see if this revelation will influence the nation as much as anticipated.

This article is part of our fake news humour section.