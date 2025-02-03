Calgary Opera’s Don Pasquale: A performance for opera newcomers and fanatics 

By Ilana van der Merwe, February 3 2025—

It is high time that lovers of cinematic and visual arts drop the misconception that opera is reserved for the aristocrat. I invite you to step away from any previous notions about this centuries old art form, and take in Calgary Opera’s Don Pasquale — the perfect introduction to opera for newcomers.

Running from Feb. 1-7, Don Pasquale tells the story of deception, devotion and drama. With a narrative initially presented in the 1840s and now modernized through the artistic direction of Stephania Panighini, Don Pasquale is a fresh take on the Comedic Opera.

The plot is simple, but evokes reflection. Don Pasquale, an actor left in the dust by the development of technology in the film industry, looks to secure his legacy. He offers an ultimatum to his suave nephew, Ernesto, that he will be the successor of his fame if he marries rich and ends his relationship with the young, penniless actor Norina. However, if Ernesto refuses, he will be removed entirely from the will and replaced by an unborn successor secured through a new marriage between Don Pasquale and an unknown bride. This deal leaves Ernesto heartbroken, turning to Don Pasquale’s director, Malatesta, to find an alternative. Malatesta approaches Norina to pull off an elaborate ruse, tricking Don Pasquale into a terrible marriage with Malatesta’s recently eligible sister, Sofronia, who is Norina in disguise. This plot line uses deception to share the message that marrying for money will not typically end in success.

The timelessness of this plot, and the intent of Gaetano Donizetti to tell a story set in his own time, led stage director Stefania Panighini to reimagine this story in a new time period. In a pre-show Opera Talk, she shared that it was Donizetti’s modern look on opera as an artform inspired her to modernize the time period of this work. Secondarily, Panighini spoke to the timelessness of the generational conflict represented in this opera that allowed the story to be told in a setting like a 1950s cinema scene.

Keeping tradition with Calgary Opera’s reputation for elaborate set design, Scott Reid followed through with the reimagination of Don Pasquale by constructing a hyper realistics and seemingly functional set. Adorned with film cameras, costume racks, movie sets and backdrops, Rein painted the stage in the bright colours of the 1950s. With iconic movie scenes recreated through the integration of props, Rein invited the audience in on jokes created by a highly immersive set. Allusions to The Seven Year itch and Singing in the Rain sprinkled in between a comedic script make Don Pasquale entertaining and endearing.

This timeless story is strung together by the talents of five actors, cast in equally demanding roles. John Fanning won over audience members as Don Pasquale – an older gentleman rendered under Panighini’s direction as a classic silent movie star left in the dust by the technological advancements of sound in film. Fanning’s Don Pasquale was relatable and sweet, regardless of the character’s naivety and occasional rageful moments.

Lucia Cesaroni’s Norina was no doubt the driving force of the plot, and the spotlight. Draped in bright reds, intricate florals, and striking fascinator hats, Cesaroni’s Norina had all the flair one would wish from an operatic femme fatale. Unique to Cesaroni’s performance, Norina’s character was not minimized to her role in the plot as an eligible bachelorettebachalarette. By preserving Norina’s wit, grace, and charm, Cesaroni was able to capture the depth of a character who could otherwise be stomped out by a very involved plot.

Phillip Addis’ Dr. Malatesta was executed flawlessly with a commendable vocal performance and an evocative portrayal of a demanding yet amiable director. John Tessier’s Ernesto was far more than a foil for the character of Don Pasquale. From in-audience scenes to a dramatic duet with Cesaroni on a Vespa, Tessier truly embodied the spirit of a rising movie star from the position of an operatic singer.

Don Pasquale is an opera which was uniquely modern in its time, and even more so now. With Eenglish captions presented throughout the opera, the story is just waiting to be enjoyed by an audience — regardless of their demographic. The perfect introduction for those new to opera, students should not miss Don Pasquale. For tickets, events and more, check out Calgary Opera’s website.