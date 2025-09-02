Calgary Fringe 2025 presents The Interview Play by Levity Theatre

By Hannah Caparino, August 19 2025—

Calgary Fringe Festival 2025 presented a new and introspective play by indie theatre company Levity Theatre. The Interview Play focuses on two main characters of the Interviewer and Interviewee. Both characters find themselves in a job interview that was less than successful but the two push each other in the best ways.

Directed by Eve Beauchamp, a current MFA student at the University of Calgary — they were able to direct a nuanced play about relationships and life paths. As audiences enter the theatre space of the Festival Hall, the Interviewer is seated at the center of the stage at a nicely organized desk. They’d often go through her files and type on her laptop while sanitizing her hands, repeatable actions that reflect her need for organization. Their character is composed and dressed in black pantsuit with a pressed blazer, while their hair is tied up in a bun.

The plot begins as the Interviewee arrives late to the interview. He bursts into the scene with dishevelled hair, a wrinkled blazer, an uneven tie and blue slacks. The tension is immediate as the characters’ personalities clash, the Interviewer’s icy demeanor combats the Interviewee’s optimistic nature. Current University of Calgary’s drama students, Gabrielle Dos de Wael played the Interviewer, while Ian Riep portrayed the Interviewee.

The play follows the two characters and how they came to the interview that changes their perspective on life. de Wael is incredibly convincing as the Interviewer, her coldness in the workplace setting was separate from the version of her that was depicted at home. The Interviewer shifts between being professional and emotional as she balances her role as both a supervisor and a mother. Riep is engaging as the Interviewee, his idealist and carefree persona comes off as initially overbearing but is filled with heart.

The character’s conflicts are rooted in their individual paths that led to the interview. Each of the characters are challenged with their choices and relationships. As the plot flashes back to a day or two before the interview takes place,the dialogue explores the characters’ identities outside of the interview room. Familial strain places parallel pressures between the two, both are vulnerable and honest with one another through their different ideas. de Wael’s structure and composure soften when she interacts with her family which differs from her need for perfection and security.

Compared to Riep’s performance, his dreamer-like personality gives him confidence despite his parent’s distance and lack of support. Riep shows his range from first being endearing, to defensive about his choices to chase his dreams and abandon a secure life.

The internal conflicts of the two opposing characters bubble to the surface as each exposes the other’s fears by posing introspective questions and insisting on honesty. Each truthfully explains the contradictions in chasing dreams and learning how to be satisfied with their choices. They challenge each other and push each other’s boundaries to rethink how they approach their relationships and their futures.

The Interview Play is a fun but reflective play that focuses on the complexities of relationships. The two performers brought a lot of heart and the dialogue to the play. Information about Levity Theatre and their projects can be found here. Details about the Calgary Fringe Festival can be found on their website.