The Sticky Jar Collective makes their mark at Calgary Fringe Festival 2025

By Hannah Caparino, August 19 2025—

One of the most interesting shows that was presented at the Calgary Fringe Festival 2025 was The Sticky Jar Collective’s improv game show, “The Booby Trap 2: Electric Boobaloo.” Four members of the collective, Eryn Dallen, Kaitlyn Olfert, Joelle Roneau and Sarah Haggeman each participate in games that will culminate in who will be the winner of the game and claim the coveted “Sticky Jar.”

The show was held at the Lantern Community Church’s basement with a packed house filled with an excitable audience. The games are curated to each competitor’s experiences or interests, from a slingshot inspired game, races around the theatre space and guessing games, The Sticky Jar Collective put on an electric show that left audiences laughing and participating in the show. From audience guessing numbers to providing votes in various games, the four hosts were able to integrate the attendees in a seamless manner.

The first few games of many was titled “Three Things,” a classic improv game that required the four performers to think outside the box and get the crowd warmed up. Competitors had to list various places, names and foods which were based on a specific category. Once the cast was warmed up they were ready to be quizzed and physically tested on whatever challenge was thrown at them. From random questions, slinging bras across the stage and blind drawings, there was no telling who would win the game.

One of the games that were featured was called “The Banana Splits.” This was one of the more exciting games as audiences would watch the four friends race each other while holding a banana in between their legs. If the banana falls they’d have to sing an embarrassing song three times over, and to win the race they’d have to answer a trivia question that will be presented by the show director, Danielle Baker. Audiences cheered on the racers as they waddled around the seating area in a hilarious manner.

One of the last games was hosted by Olfert as she explored the backstory to her game.The game “Bite or Bail” was compiled of an eating challenge that was based on Olfert’s cravings when she was pregnant with her child last year. The contestants were blindfolded and given the chance to opt in or out of eating both egg and ketchup for an extra amount of points. Viewers would groan in disgust as they would watch the members of the collective try to describe the food and blindly eat whatever was in their hands.

What was easily the most interesting aspect of the show was how it incorporated traditional theatre elements that built the show. Through providing direction, some blocking points and both lighting and sound; the gameshow couldn’t have been accomplished by the crew. Baker was the director of the show, while the concept was written by Marissa Roggeveen. The show was stage managed by Jessica Haggeman who was in charge of the atmospheric lighting and sound bits that made the show immersive for all audience members.

The Sticky Jar Collective will continue to make incredibly unique and exciting shows that every theatre goer should attend. To follow any upcoming projects by the collective, follow their Instagram page for updates. Information on Calgary Fringe Festival 2025 can be found on their website or Instagram.