Horoscopes: Why are the signs on the naughty or nice list this year?

By Ramiro Bustamante Torres, December 27 2021—

The stars know what you’ve done this year, time to air it out.

Sagittarius

(November 23 – December 21):

You’re on the nice list. You’ve managed to balance hanging out with friends and finishing your assignments on time. You will receive a lovely photo album of all the great times you’ve had this year.

Capricorn

(December 22 – January 20):

You’re on the naughty list. You’ve prioritized your five-year plan over your weekly friend hangouts. Set a few reminders to message your friends and remind them that you still care for them.

Aquarius

(January 21 – February 19):

You’re on the nice list. All of your manifesting for others will release good karma on you, so expect a nice recommendation letter to Santa from your spirit guides.

Pisces

(February 20 – March 20):

You’re on the naughty list. All that time spent making unrealistic scenarios in your mind, ignoring the voice of reason has caught up to you. Good luck with your work overload.

Aries

(March 21 – April 20):

You’re on the nice list. You have dealt with many issues to keep the peace around you. Be on the lookout for a soft bed to take a rest in.

Taurus

(April 21 – May 20):

You’re on the naughty list. Embarrassingly, you’ve found many types of excuses to get out of your responsibilities, but they don’t add up. Now, you’ll have to explain yourself. Ask for a notebook on your wishlist so you can write down all the reasons why this is wrong.

Gemini

(May 21 – June 21):

You’re on the nice list. You’ve made a great network of support for you and your friends. Expect a gold-plated coffee machine from your secret Santa.

Cancer

(June 22 – July 22):

You’re on the naughty list. You got too crabby with your pet and now they won’t talk to you. You’ll need to apologize to them now.

Leo

(July 23 – August 21):

You’re on the nice list. You have graced others with your affection and help — which everyone is ever so grateful for. Expect a few dozen gift cards as gratitude.

Virgo

(August 22 – September 22):

You’re on the naughty list. You have double-booked yourself and now you won’t get a chance to take a break. Be on the lookout for highlighters to remind yourself of your commitments in your bullet journal.

Libra

(September 23 – October 22):

You’re on the nice list. You have taken charge of your most difficult tasks and got them out of the way. Your reward will be an all-inclusive staycation.

Scorpio

(October 23 – November 22):

You’re on the naughty list. You have been too stubborn trying to get your way this year. Go take a walk outside and cool down.

This article is part of our humour section.