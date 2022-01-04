What does your favourite holiday movie trope say about you?

By Emma Wills January 2022—

The holidays have finally arrived! For students, it serves as a much-deserved break. What better way to get into the season’s spirit than kicking back to watch some of your favourite holiday movies? Ever wondered what your favourite holiday movie trope says about you? Look no further.

Trope 1: The Villain Tries to Ruin Christmas

Whether it’s a green man living atop an isolated mountain or the protagonist’s ex-boyfriend running interference, these movies will always have an antagonist with their two-times-too-small hearts set on destroying Christmas and love once and for all. This trope often leaves the door open for a good ol’ fashioned redemption arc.

If you love this trope in holiday movies, you’re the type to never worry about whether you’re on the naughty or nice list. You might not like admitting it but deep down you have a big heart and everyone close to you knows it. You can empathize with lots of different people and see the good in everyone – and that includes the Grinch-y and Abominable types.

Movie recommendations with this trope: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Trope 2: Dad Saves Christmas

Dad is the only one who can save Christmas. Maybe he’s on a mission to find the perfect gift last minute after forgetting to pick it up two weeks ago or maybe he needs to fight through an army of bad guys to save the Christmas party – either way, rest assured he’ll be throwing in some of that classic DadHumor(TM) along the way and we’re here for it.

If you love this holiday movie trope, you probably still believe in Santa Claus and you try to convince anyone younger than you to keep believing in the Easter Bunny. You’re also the funny one in your friend group and your favourite Christmas movie is probably Jingle All The Way because it’s the funniest Christmas movie of all time.

Movie recommendations with this trope: Jingle All The Way (1996), Die Hard (1988)

Trope 3: Follow Your Heart

There’s love in the cold, dry, winter air and it’s keepin’ us toasty. We’ve heard it all before — a girl goes home to her small town for Christmas, a meet-cute ensues with a man who miraculously fits the female gaze and the rest is history. These movies remind you of the true meaning of cuffing season.

If this is your favourite holiday movie trope, it’s clear you’re all about having a classic old-fashioned Christmas with all of the trimmings. Stockings placed above a roasting fireplace, hot chocolate with marshmallows and carrots left out for Rudolf overnight. Your house is sure to be cozy and warm when all of your relatives arrive because of course, your home is the designated Christmas house.

Movie recommendations with this trope: The Holiday (2006), Serendipity (2001)

Trope 4: Doing the Right Thing

Maybe this Christmas you’ve been blessed with a loophole that seems straight out of Santa’s magic bag. It’s sure to make your life just that much easier. Maybe you chanced upon an opportunity to cheat someone out of some money. But is taking that shortcut really the right thing to do? Probably not. This trope serves as a reminder to do the right thing — just in time for the holidays.

If this is your favourite holiday movie trope, you’re probably as nice as Santa’s elves. You’re the friend who everyone can rely on for some sound advice and you don’t get caught up in thinking about what you can gain from others. You’re the Christmas-time definition of goodwill towards men.

Movie recommendations with this trope: Reindeer Games (2000), Scrooged (1988)

Trope 5: The Importance of Family

We all know that family can make you crazy sometimes but at the end of the day, there’s no place like home. Wait – that’s not a Christmas movie reference. Well anyway, home is where the heart is and we should all remember around the holidays that friends are the family you get to choose.

If the Importance of Family is your favourite holiday movie trope, you’re the type of person who makes Christmas a month-long event and keeps a list of Christmas gift ideas in your phone year-round. Because you cherish your friends, you’re always the host of Friends-mas. Your friends can always count on you to make the holidays feel like home, as long as you’re all together. Everyone is welcome at your Christmas table and there’s always room for one more.

Movie recommendations with this trope: Planes, trains automobiles (1987), Edward Scissor Hands (1990)

Whether you’re watching Frosty the Snowman or Home Alone, if you like these tropes, you’re sure to spread happiness and Christmas cheer to everyone you meet this holiday season. Happy Holidays and best wishes for 2022!

This article is part of our humour section.