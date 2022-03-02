Along with the responsibilities outlined for all Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) members, faculty representatives are accountable for responsibilities particular to their role including: Reporting to students of their faculty the policies, positions and programs of the Students’ Union (SU), reporting to their faculty itself (like Dean’s Council) the policies, positions and programs of the SU, representing student constituents of their faculty at SLC, representing student constituents of their faculty on university committees and reporting to the VP Academic on matters of academic importance within their faculty.

EMILY MACPHAIL

courtesy Emily MacPhail

Looking to become re-elected as the Cumming School of Medicine (CSM) representative, Emily MacPhail has a solid understanding of the role of faculty rep, and is well equipped to represent students over this next term, if elected.

Running in one of the few contested races this year, MacPhail plans on continuing much of the advocacy work she has already committed to, especially through student wellness.

A major part of her platform consists of ensuring that holistic student consultation is achieved as the Cumming School of Medicine is very diverse in its programming.

She plans on hosting an accessibility audit and then presenting this audit to CSM leadership to move forward with initiatives like program changes and space renovations.

MacPhail also mentioned that her top priority is to ensure that students feel seen and heard within the faculty. While the SU mainly advocates for undergraduate students, MacPhail has the unique perspective of holding many other positions from a graduate and research lens.

She recognizes the changes the program has gone thorugh since she was in her undergrad, and hopes to continue to gain feedback to work with students navigating those changes.

She plans on meeting students where they’re at — both literally and figuratively, planning on travelling across campuses to meet with students who have concerns.

She mentioned how gaining student feedback through surveys is helpful, but by prioritizing in-person meetings, students are more likely to come back and interact with the SU again.

Overall, MacPhail has the knowledge and capabilities to represent CSM students well, as the university welcomes students back to in-person learning.

SHUBH PATEL

courtesy Shubh Patel

Shubh Patel is in his second-year looking to represent students as the Cumming School of Medicine representative. Patel was a part of his student council in high school which later led to his interest in advocacy and student government.

Patel believes his platform stems from the University of Calgary’s Eyes High strategy and includes three of the foundational commitments — research and scholarship, enriching the quality of learning and integrating the university with the community.

Patel wants to encourage more career fairs within his faculty to help give student more opportunities. He notes that this point aligns with the first commitment of the Eyes High strategy.

His platform points on academic support and course registration support fall in line with the second commitment of the Eyes High strategy.

Patel aims to continue the implementation of the 24-hour stress-buster within the CSM and advocate for more practice exams and questions. He also hopes to engage in talks with the faculty and the SU to increase seats in classes that CSM students need in order to graduate. This is something that most all Med rep candidates note is a major frustration with students in the faculty.

Lastly, Patel wants to build a sense of community through his CSM backpack initiative — in line with the third and final commitment from the Eyes High strategy.

This initiative would provide colourful backpacks to medical students during orientation to help them recognize and connect with one another.

While there are a multitude of issues affecting CSM students — especially as a result of the pandemic — we wonder if backpacks are exactly what CSM students need right now.

Patel wants to ensure that students feel connected to one another and encourage community in and around the U of C campus.

REEANA TAZREEAN

courtesy Reeana Tazreean

Running in one of the few contested races this year, Reeana Tazreean hopes to become one of the new Cumming School of Medicine representatives next year.

Tazreean stressed that part of the reason why she wanted to run was so that she could specifically represent Health and Society students as well as Community Rehabilitation and Disability Studies students at SLC.

Her experiences with SU working groups as well as external clubs gives her insight into the effective ways to advocate for student needs to university administration.

Her platform largely consists of helping new students navigate their first year in the faculty, and hopes to promote a culture of growth and shared experiences. She plans on hosting a “Failure Forum” — an event in which alumni and guest speakers discuss risk-taking and embracing failure in the field.

She also hopes to advocate for CSM students to have more comprehensive course selection, which is a recurring issue many Med reps have advocated for in the past.

Tazreean also wishes to implement a “scarves initiative” which would see CSM students don colourful scarves, much like the tradition in the Faculty of Engineering.

While something similar is addressed in one of her competitor’s platforms, we wonder if giving scarves to CSM students is the best way to advocate for the issues that have arisen for students, especially as a result of the pandemic.

Tazreean has a comprehensive platform which seeks to represent smaller departments within the Cumming School of Medicine, and would be a good choice to bring to SLC and advocate on behalf of students.

All undergraduate students in the Cumming School of Medicine may vote on their ballot for two of three available candidates as FACULTY REPRESENTATIVE or ABSTAIN from voting.