2022 SU general election: Vice-president academic

The vice-president academic is responsible for improving the academic experience and promoting undergraduate research. Their job mostly consists of sitting on committees, meeting with various members of university administration and administering programs like the Teaching Excellence Awards and Undergraduate Research Symposium.

SHAZIAH JINNAH

Shaziah Jinnah is running uncontested as the SU’s vice-president academic. She hopes to be a strong voice for diversity for U of C students.

One of Jinnah’s main platform points is to empower all students — ensuring that first-generation, BIPOC, mature and neurodiverse students have their voices heard.

She hopes to fight for issues such as mental health, advocating for more experiential learning programs and undergraduate research and the overall quality of students’ education during this time.

Jinnah was inspired to run as a result of her own personal university story — she is a combined degree student who has had to navigate the university’s services and at one point felt failed by the university academic administration.

She believes that academics are tied with well-being and hopes to campaign to help students understand the difference between reading week and term break.

Jinnah is looking to make sure that students do not do any academic work on their break. This includes tests or assignments due during and immediately after the break and plans to work with both university admin and students to ensure that all parties are aware of the definition of what a term break means for academic well-being.

Along with advocating for more experiential learning opportunities, Jinnah also plans on collecting student data on students’ academic concerns as we move back to in-person learning.

From being on academic probation to being on the Dean’s list, Jinnah is a great candidate for this role seeing as she’s been through the ups and downs of the university experience.

All undergraduate students can vote YES or NO on their ballot for Shaziah Jinnah as VP ACADEMIC or ABSTAIN from voting.