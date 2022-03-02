2022 SU general election: President

The president is the leader of the Students’ Union. They have the most flexible portfolio, but are generally in charge of setting the direction of the organization. They also maintain official relations with the university, oversee the work of Students’ Legislative Council and vote on the Board of Governors.

NICOLE SCHMIDT

Back again for her second term, Nicole Schmidt is determined to continue the advocacy work she has been doing on behalf of U of C students.

While her platform highlights a continuation of her efforts over her last term, Schmidt said that much of this year was about crisis management, and is excited to commit to more long-term goals for the Students’ Union (SU).

Her goals of becoming more transparent and utilizing the presidents’ email, as well as social media sites like Instagram and Reddit were successful tools she will be using again to get as much information out to the student population as possible.

Her plans to address the increase in tuition, and to create more accountability with the university administration have prompted her to advocate for the creation of consultation guidelines.

One of the biggest changes she made this year was pulling the SU out of the Council of Alberta University Students (CAUS). While she recognizes this as a controversial decision, Schmidt ultimately stands by her choice to lead the SU in a more sustainable direction.

Schmidt also plans to continue putting pressure on administration by actively and consistently seeking media coverage.

While this year has been tough, Schmidt has addressed many recurring issues like tuition increases as well as newer issues like the privatization of the bookstore by gaining feedback from the student body and working to ensure the SU’s advocacy measures don’t go unnoticed.

Schmidt managed many of the curveballs this past year threw at the SU and post-secondary students in general, and will continue to bring accountability and consistency to the U of C.

All undergraduate students can vote YES or NO on their ballot for Nicole Schmidt as SU PRESIDENT or ABSTAIN from voting.